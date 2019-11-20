Alyssa Davis and Tanner Hall were named Omak Student Athletes of the Month for October.
“Alyssa Davis has been a rock on the team this year as a freshman,” said Omak soccer coach Chris Werner. “She is dedicated and has done everything we asked her to do this year.”
Davis finished the season with six goals, three assists and scored on one penalty kick.
“She has played in multiple positions, is a good a student and a selfless player,” Werner said.
Hall is a senior on the football team.
“Tanner Hall has been a complete football player this year,” said coach Nick Sackman. “He is the leader of our secondary on defense, making sure everyone is in position and ready to play every practice and game.
“On offense he has had an amazing season. He has averaged 200 yards per game and has broken the high school scoring record with 29 TDs in only eight game,” said coach Sackman. “Tanner’s attention to detail has been great this year. He studies hours of film each week in preparation and this has had a direct effect on Friday nights.
“Tanner has shown great leadership this season. He has helped our team go undefeated in the regular season and to be league champs for two consecutive years. It has been great watching all of Tanner’s hard work turn into a very successful senior season.”
The Omak football team is doing its annual fruit sales fundraiser right now.
Items include boxes of navel oranges, Ruby Red grapefruit and Cuties clementines.
You can also get a mixed box with all three kinds.
All boxes weight 20 pounds.
Contact football coach Nick Sackman, nsackman@omaksd.org, to make an order.
Fruit arrives the second week of December.
Orders can be picked up at the high school football field concession stand.
The Okanogan Underground Wrestling Club, composed of wrestlers age 16 and younger, opened its season by taking first place out of 30 teams at the USA Washington Basin Brawl on Nov. 16 in Moses Lake.
The team, which formed last year and includes 35 members from Okanogan County, finished with six first places, 12 second places, eight thirds and three fourths.
“Okanogan Underground is a wrestling club designed to teach and develop the fundamentals of wrestling to our local youth in Okanogan and the surrounding areas,” said assistant coach Shane Grooms.
The team, which competes several times a month, travels to another USA Wrestling event this weekend, the TOA Bigfoot Battle at the Spokane Convention Center.
The folkstyle wrestling season finishes in mid-February, to be followed by the freestyle season that runs through May.
The club’s coach is Eli Super of Tonasket.
Assistant coaches include Grooms, Jason Eylar, John Swartsel, Tatum Gunn, Micah Somes and Arsenio Paz.
Those wishing to know about the club can visit okanoganundegroundwrestling.com.
Dick Fuller and Vicki Harlan laid down 300 pinochle, twice, on Tuesday at the Eagles in Okanogan.
High scores: 8,050 tie, Vicki Harlan and Tim Norman. 7,650, Bill Bruton. 6,910, Dee Tarnowski.
Partners with 300 pinochle: Lisa Turner and Vicki Harlan; Pat Byrd and Alvin Wadkins; Boyd Walton and Tim Norman; Norma Lawson and Debbie Nuehring; Valerie Murray and Debbie Nuehring; Millie Jewell and Gail Norman; Dick Fuller and Vicki Harlan, twice.
The state volleyball tournaments are behind us, but there’s more volleyball ahead for Brewster players Brooklynne Boesel and Karste Wright.
Boesel is heading to Western Washington University in Bellingham while Wright is heading to Northwest University in Kirkland.
Both will attend college on scholarships.
Rylee Heath of Okanogan finished sixth in bareback riding for the Sam Houston State University rodeo team at the Lake Charles college rodeo hosted by McNeese College rodeo in early November.
Sam Houston, in Huntsville, Texas, north of Houston, also finished second, fourth and fifth in bareback.
Heath finished fifth in bareback in early October at the Uvalde college rodeo hosted by Southwest Texas Junior College.
Jill Townsend, Okanogan, got off to a fast start on the No. 23-ranked Gonzaga University women’s basketball team, where she is a starter.
Townsend, a 5-11 junior guard, scored a team-high 18 points in a 76-70 overtime loss at Stanford on Nov. 17.
She also had four rebounds, an assisted and made 4-4 free throws and 6-10 field goals.
Townsend finished with 15 points to go with four rebounds, two assists and a steel in a 78-55 win over Tennessee at home Nov. 14.
She produced nine points, five rebounds, an assist and steal in a 92-48 win over CSU Bakersfield on Nov. 10.
In the Zags opener, a 105-45 win over Warner Pacific University from Oregon on Nov. 2, Townsend had 13 points.
As a sophomore last season (Zags finished 29-5, ranked 12/11), Townsend came off the bench to play in 31 games, averaging 21.7 minutes and shooting 51.7 percent.
Gonzaga has gone to the NCAA tournament three straight years (lost in second round last year) while winning its 15th West Coast Conference season title.
Townsend was a WCC honorable mention and WCC all-academic honorable mention.
Al Camp is sports editor of The Chronicle. Email him at sports@omakchronicle.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.