Darian Range, a senior wrestler at Oroville High School, was named the 2B boys’ WIAA/Wendy's Athlete of the Week winner for Week 15 – Dec. 8-14.
Range is the co-captain of the Hornets’ wrestling team and leads by example with hard work and academics.
He has a 4.0 GPA and takes running start college classes.
On Dec. 14, Range became the Cashmere Invitational Wrestling champion by pinning all his opponents, with an impressive 48-second pin in the finals.
The tournament was dominated by A schools, with only five 2B schools attending.
Each week throughout the school year, WIAA recognizes varsity athletes who exhibited an outstanding performance for the previous week (based off nominations).
All varsity level students in good academic standing at their schools are eligible to receive the WIAA/Wendy's Athlete of the Week Award.
Students may win the award once during any given academic year.
Nominations are open to athletic administrators, coaches, fans and members of the media, with a weekly deadline of Tuesday at noon.
To view archives of previous winners, visit the WIAA website.
Tuesday night pinochle players met Dec. 17 with Doug Ralston finishing with high score at the Eagles in Okanogan.
Play resumes at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, said spokesman Buck Workman.
High scores: 8,370, Doug Ralston. 7,780, Buck Workman. 7,710, Alvin Wadkins. 7,380, Bill Bruton.
Partners with 300 pinochle: Mike Serles and Doug Ralston; Tom Schieffer and Tommye Robbins; Alvin Wadkins and Bill Bruton.
Kanen Ables of Omak recently finished his first year as a quarterback on the Whitworth University football team.
The Pirates finished 6-3 overall, 5-2 in conference this season.
Ables, listed at 6-5 and 204, was the Pioneers’ MVP his senior year in 2018 as Omak won the Caribou Trail League title.
He set a school record with a 98-yard touchdown pass.
The son of Julie Kruse and Michael Ables, he is majoring in health sciences.
The Pirates website says Ables’ hobbies include paying basketball, hunting, hiking and fishing.
His admired athlete is Carolina quarterback Cam Newton.
Chandler Smith of Brewster leads her professional women’s basketball team in Snæfell, Iceland, with 14.4 points per game and 5.3 assists per game.
Snæfell plays in the Icelandic League.
Smith is shooting 33-83 (39.8 percent) overall from the field.
She’s made 20-24 of her free throws (83.3 percent) through 12 games.
Smith is also averaging 7.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.1 steals. .7 blocks.
The team was to have played Dec. 18 before taking a break until the next game Jan. 4.
Got an idea or question about sports? Email sports@omakchronicle.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.