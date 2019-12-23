Birds, fishing - same as taking photos
There’s a connection between birds, fishing and taking photos.
Really, there is!
When you fish a lake or stream, you try to spot the most likely place fish might reside.
So if you want to take a photo of birds, try to find the best place to find them.
Another fishing analogy is that to get a great photo, do as you do with fishing: Keep your line in the water!
You can’t catch a fish if you are constantly pulling up the hook to check on soggy bait.
You can’t get a great photo if you are constantly checking what you just took. You need to keep firing away.
My pappy told me when I was young’un, you better find something easy to do when you grow up.
I’ve always wanted to ask him what he thought of my pushing a button on a camera.
Actually, when I am really working hard, I am using all 10 digits to type, producing copy like this column.
This is a great time of year to find birds with the help of the North Central Washington Audubon Society.
The society will be a sponsor or co-sponsor in the annual Christmas Bird Count that starts this next week.
See the end of the column for dates, locations and contacts.
The December Wild Phlox, published by the society, included latest bird sightings that included a Northern shrike and a Pacific wren at Mazama; a merlin in Okanogan; a Bewick’s wren at Whitestone Lake; an Anna’s hummingbird that continues to be seen in Okanogan, and the yearly migration of trumpeter swans at Twin Lakes near Winthrop.
There were also recent bird sightings for Ferry, Chelan and Douglas counties.
If spotting birds is on your bucket list, you might want to do so soon.
Finding birds over the next couple decades might be a losing battle as the warming climate pushes our feathered friends to out-of-the-area locales, according to a National Audubon Society report Oct. 17.
The report predicted how climate change could mean two-thirds of American’s birds will be facing extinction due to climate change by 2100.
In our state, where it is said we have 141 breeding species, threatened bids include pygmy nuthatches and bluebirds, which could lose half of their existing habitat by the end of the century.
“We’re in the midst of a bird emergency,” said David Yarnold, the president and CEO of the National Audubon Society, in an October news conference.
The report drew from 140 million bird observations from across the country, like those for our Christmas Bird Count, and information was entered into a computer with climate change models to see how various temperature increases would affect birds.
The Audubon report comes on the heels of a September study finding that North America has lost nearly 3 billion birds since 1970.
The report looked at individual birds, not species.
The latest report by Audubon paints a picture of only a few different kinds of birds being found in the future.
For instance, the mountain bluebird, Idaho’s state bird, could be gone by 2050, which would place the Gem State on a list of 12 other states that no longer have habitat for their state birds.
OK, enough bad news.
The good news: There are birds out there waiting to be found!
Bird counts:
Dec. 17, Leavenworth – Joe Veverka at Jo_veverka@yahoo.com. Contact Veverka ahead of time to determine teams and routes. A post-count meeting is planned.
Dec. 21, Bridgeport – Meredith Spencer at merdave@homenetnw.net. Meet at McDonald’s in Brewster at 7:30 a.m. There will be a baked potato dinner following the count. Bring Christmas treats to share. There will be a door prize.
Dec. 28, Wenatchee – Dan Stephens at dstephens@wvc.edu or call 509-679-4706.
Dec. 29, Twisp – Julie Hovis at jahovis711@gmail.com or call 803-236-1268. Meet at Cinnamon Twisp Bakery at 8 a.m. Potluck to follow at Julie’s house at 5 p.m.
Dec. 29, Omak/Okanogan – Julia O’Conner at ilikebirds.joc@gmail.com. Meet at Heather Findlay’s house at 7 a.m. and return for chili after the count. Call Findlay for the address – 509-429-8167.
Jan. 4, Chelan – Steve Easley at seasley@nwi.net or call 509-682-2318. Meet at the Apple Cup Cafe at 7 a.m. and then at the Chelan Methodist Church at 4:14 p.m. for hot chili while sharing results.
Feb. 8, field trip in Douglas County – Sign up with Mark Johnston at s697striata@frontier.com or call 253-297-0705. Limited to 11 birders. Area to cover includes the Waterville Plateau, Bridgeport Bar and Columbia River. Bring a lunch, snacks. Cost for carpooling. Meet at 8 a.m. at 208 West Nixon Street in Chelan. Birders will be back by 5 p.m.
For more Christmas Bird Counts see http://wos.org/cbc/.
