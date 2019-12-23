Jill Townsend of Okanogan, who plays on The Associated Press No. 17-ranked Gonzaga women’s basketball team, was named West Coast Conference player of the week Dec. 9.
Townsend’s honor came after tremendous efforts in wins of 76-53 over Washington State University on Dec. 8 and 70-55 over Montana State University on Dec. 5.
She scored 16 points (7-of-11 shooting; six rebounds) against Montana State.
Townsend scored 14 points to go with six rebounds and two assists in a team-high 27 minutes against Washington State.
As of the win Dec. 8, Townsend, a junior guard, was averaging 15 points a game (66.6 percent from the field; 50 percent on three-pointers). She also was averaging six rebounds and 1.5 steals in the two wins.
Her free-throw shooting, 24/25 (96 percent) was among national leaders.
The Zags (9-1) kept on winning Saturday, knocking off Texas Southern Tigers, 80-45, in a non-conference game.
Townsend finished with six points, four rebounds and three assists in 16 minutes of play.
uuuuu
Winthrop’s Sadie Maubet Bjornsen and Jessica Diggins finished third in a team sprint at the world championships Dec. 8 in Lahti, Finland.
Bjornsen fell after completing the second exchange and was struck in the face by Russia‘s Yulia Belorukova’s ski but was able to continue.
A day earlier, Bjornsen was part of a 4x5K team relay that finished second in the FIS Cross Country World Cup in Lillehammer, Norway.
Bjornsen skied the second leg and finished with the second-fastest leg time of the day, just 2.4 seconds behind the fastest skier of that leg, Kerttu Niskanen of Finland. That lifted the U.S. into fifth place.
Bjornsen tagged off to Rosie Brennan, who skied the third-fastest time of her leg to move the U.S. into third overall.
A Norwegian team was nearly ahead a minute on the final hand-off, so teams were fighting for second place.
Diggins produced the top time of the day, passed a Swedish team, and brought home the second-place podium spot.
In the men’s 4x7.5K relay, Erik Bjornsen was on the ninth-place U.S. team.
Next on the World Cup schedule in Davos, Switzerland, was a freestyle sprint Dec. 14 and a 10K freestyle for women, and a 15K freestyle for men on Dec. 15.
uuuuu
The voting for all-state volleyball players was announced last week.
Brewster’s Brooklynne Boesel, a senior outside hitter, was named to the 2B second team in all-state voting by Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association.
The Bears’ Sammi Emigh, a senior middle blocker, was an honorable mention.
Lake Roosevelt’s Jozlyn Hansen was an honorable mention libero.
Almira/Coulee-Hartline middle blocker Maddy Murray, a senior, was named 1B player of the year and ACH coach Katie Walsh was named coach of the year for the 1B classification.
uuuuu
Navarro Nanpuya of Omak, who is freshman at North Idaho College, was ranked No. 3 in the nation at 165 pounds in NJCAA wrestling rankings.
Navarro is listed at 174 at NIC.
uuuuu
Becca Hawley, a senior outside hitter for Okanogan High School, competed in the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association all-state game Dec. 7 at Burlington-Edison High School.
uuuuu
The Omak No. 1 bowling teams remains in third place but within striking distance of the leaders in the Central Washington Travel League after competition Dec. 15 at Lake Bowl in Moses Lake.
The No. 1 team finished with 26.5 points. The Omak No. 2 team garnered 13 points.
Varsity standings: 1, Moses Lake No. 1, 126. 2, Eastmont No. 1, 121.5. 3, Omak No. 1, 115.5. 4, Moses Lake No. 2, 75. 5, Eastmont No. 2, 68. 6, Omak No. 2, 50. 7, Eastmont No. 3, 36.5. 8, Moses Lake No. 3, 13.
Omak high games/series (four games: Jovan Mercado 215, 213, 794; Deacon Matt 217, 221, 777. Maesun Matt 192, 746; Bryden Goyne 183, 681; Ayden Pierce 192, 677; Aspen Hoover 209, 662; Bishop Stensgar 177, 642; Logan Stensgar 202, 616; Logan Phifer 126, 452.
The Omak junior varsity team earned 28 points.
High scores: Ryan Goyne 208, 628; Preston Demmitt 189, 580; Garrett Hoover 165, 491; Malikh Matt 166, 488; Cameron Christie 101, 344.
Standings: 1, Omak, 73. 2, Eastmont, 59.
The next competition is Jan. 12, 2020, at Eastmont Lanes in East Wenatchee.
uuuuu
Lisa Turner was high scorer during Tuesday pinochle night at the Eagles in Okanogan.
High scores: 7,730, Lisa Turner. 7,560, Joe Feddersen. 7,540, Pat Byrd. 7,160, Millie Jewel.
Partners with 300 pinochle: Tom Schieffer and Lisa Turner; Yank Clark and Norma Lawson; Pat Byrd and Dee Tarnowski; Pat Byrd and Norma Lawson; Pat Byrd and Millie Jewell; Buck Workman and Mike Serles; Alvin Wadkins and Millie Jewell; George Dunckel and Alvin Wadkins; Tom Schieffer and Tommye Robbins.
uuuuu
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife is taking public comments on its draft recovery plan and its recommendation to keep the Mazama pocket gopher on the state’s threatened species list.
The gopher, a small burrowing animal, inhabits prairie habitats of Thurston, Pierce and Mason counties and sub-alpine areas of Olympic National Park.
The department prepares recovery plans to guide conservation and recovery efforts and periodically reviews the status of protected species in the state.
Pocket gophers play an important role in ecological communities, providing benefits for soil structure and soil chemistry, serving as prey for many predators, and providing burrows that are used by a wide variety of other species.
Mazama pocket gophers (Thomomys mazama) were formerly more widespread on south Puget Sound prairies.
Al Camp is the sports editor at The Chronicle. Email him at sports@omakchronicle.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.