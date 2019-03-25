NESPELEM - Shane Proctor Bull and Steer Riding School returns at 9 a.m. April 2-3 at the Nespelem Rodeo Grounds.
Proctor, the 2011 NFR World Champion bull rider, will be assisted by PBR riders including Derek Kolbaba.
The annual Indian Taco Feed and Auction starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, at the Nespelem Community Center.
Bullriders will be there for a meet and greet.
"We will be thanking the cowboys for taking their time to teach our local young cowboys and girls their knowledge with keeping a positive attitude, proper equipment, safety and riding skills," said spokeswoman Dorothy Palmer.
More information is available from Sindy Jackson at 509-634-4395 or 509-634-4222, Palmer at 509-634-4928 or Kathy Proctor at 509-633-2480.
