OKANOGAN — A “mill and fill” project is underway on Highway 20 between Rock Creek and the Loup Loup summit and from Tonasket to the Ferry County line.
The state Department of Transportation said crews are grinding out bad pavement and filling the voids with asphalt.
Work on the Rock Creek-to-Loup Loup section runs from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Work between Tonasket and Republic began Tuesday and continues from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today, May 19.
Motorists can expect flagger-controlled traffic with pilot cars and delays of up to 10 minutes.
Similar work was done Monday on Highway 97 between Tonasket and Oroville.
An ongoing project to upgrade curve warning signs is on Highway 153 from Pateros to the Highway 20 junction near Twisp, and from the East Creek Trailhead on the North Cascades Highway to Pleasant Valley Road near Okanogan.
Drivers can expect flagger-controlled traffic with some delays.
