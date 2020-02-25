OMAK — The Okanogan County Public Utility District’s office is going on curtailed hours starting March 1 and will be closed April 1.
The changes are a money-saving move by the PUD.
As of March 1, the office will no longer be staffed on Fridays.
On April 1, the office won’t be staffed permanently. A drop box will be available for payments, and will be checked daily, said PUD officials.
Rene Scott, who has staffed the office for several years, will remain as a PUD employee but will be reassigned.
“Staff and commissioners considered several ways to cut expenses and avoid higher rate increases for the 2020 budget year,” said a PUD announcement. “Customer service already had one open position, making staffing for all six offices difficult.”
The decision not to fill the open position and no longer staff the Omak location will save about $84,000 per year. The location will still house a network center.
Customers still have several options for paying their bills and getting services from the PUD, said officials. They can use the drop box, call the PUD’s pay-by-phone number or use the free SmartHub program.
SmartHub can be used either online or through an app on a smartphone for both bill pay and monitoring power usage. Customers in need of additional assistance can also travel 3.3 miles to the Okanogan office.
