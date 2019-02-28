WENATCHEE – The Town Toyota Center will welcome REO Speedwagon and Great White Tuesday, Aug. 27.
REO Speedwagon formed in 1967, was signed in 1971, and is fronted by iconic vocalist Kevin Cronin.
“REO Speedwagon rode to the top of the charts with their 1980s explosive “Hi Infidelity,” which sold over 22 million albums sold in the U.S. and 40 million around the globe,” concert organizers said. “The string of gold and platinum records and international hit singles, including the iconic songs like ‘Can’t Fight This Feeling,’ ‘Take It on the Run,’ ‘Time for Me to Fly,’ and ‘Keep On Loving You.’”
The concert will be coupled with Grammy nominated hard rock band legends, Great White with hits including “Rock Me,” “Mista Bone,” “Save Your Love,” “House of Broken Love,” and “Lady Red Light.”
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 14, at towntoyotacenter.com.
The show is presented by Armada.
