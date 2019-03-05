Rosalie Agnes Ellis-Doucette

1945-2019
Rosalie “Rosie” Agnes Ellis-Doucette, 73, of Oroville, Wash. passed away Monday, Jan. 7, 2019 at home peacefully in her bed. She was born Sept. 7, 1945 in Eau Claire, Wis. to parents Ivan George and Ruth Rosina (Trefz) Ellis. Rosie moved to Oroville with her parents, brothers and sisters in 1957 where she attended the Oroville schools. Rosie had her only daughter, Kimberley Ellis, at the young age of 17. Rosie began working packing apples and pears and bartending to provide for her family as a single mother. Rosie later met the love of her life, Master Sargent Gilbert Joseph Doucette, through work and courted for many years before marring Dec. 31, 2009. They had twenty-two loving years together.
Rosie loved spending time with her family and friends and enjoyed making new friends where ever she went. If you were a family member or friend of Rosie’s, you knew you had a true and honest friend. Rosie loved spending her holidays with her daughter, son-in-law, grandson and granddaughter-in-law. Rosie always looked forward to her next vacation to Las Vegas with Kimberly and Mark. Some of these stories had to stay in Vegas. She was an avid fan of the Seahawks and loved betting against Mark and winning. Rosie loved watching her old western movies in her quiet times and she always had to have lots of flowers in her garden. She enjoyed helping her memberships with their benefits and donations whenever she could. Rosie was a 35-year member of the Oroville Eagles and a 6-year member of the Oroville American Legion Post 84.
Rosie is survived by her daughter, Kimberley Dawn Ellis (Mark Pellegrini); brothers, Richard Ivan Ellis and Robert David Ellis; grandson, Blaine Robert Pellegrini (Shea Smith); and mother-in-law, Marie Noble at the age of 101.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Master Sargent Gilbert Joseph Doucette; mother and father; and sisters, Fern Loretta Hill and Margaret Pearl Turner.
Services will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 at Valley Christian Fellowship, 142 Eastside Rd., Oroville, Wash., with Pastors Randy McAllister and John Rounds, officiating with interment to follow at the Oroville Riverview Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Bergh Funeral Service in care of Kimberley Ellis. A benefit dinner with dessert auction will begin at 6 p.m., Saturday Evening following her service at the Oroville Eagles.
Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.
