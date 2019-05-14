Old Stockers prove too tough
WENATCHEE – A men’s senior softball team sponsored by Farmers Insurance, Omak, finished second at a 60s tournament May 11-12 at Walla Walla Park.
Farmers opened Saturday winning 17-10 over Old Stockers from Vancouver, B.C.
Leading hitters were Al Camp 3-3, Mark Peter 3-4, Edwin Marchand 3-3 with a triple and double, Steve Marchand 3-4 with a double and Jim Comin 2-3.
Farmers won 22-10 over the Codgers from Spokane on Saturday afternoon.
Leading hitters were Dave Reid 4-4, Steve Marchand 4-4 with a triple and double, Larry Witt 3-3, Dennis O’Conner 2-3, Al Camp 2-2 and Gary Lewis 2-3.
In the final game Saturday in the heat, Farmers prevailed 10-7 over The Dutch from Yakima.
Leading hitters were Rod Gardner 3-3 and a double, Edwin Marchand 3-3 with a triple and double, Mark Peter 3-3 with a double, Dave Jansen 3-3, Chris Harlow 2-3 and Gary Lewis 2-3.
That set up seeding for Sunday’s games, with the No. 1 seed Farmers winning 20-15 over No. 4 seed Codgers in the early morning.
Leading hitters were Rod Gardner 2-2 with a double, Steve Marchand 3-3 with a triple and double, Edwin Marchand 3-3 with a double, Gary Lewis 2-2, Dennis O’Connor 2-2, Mike Tews 2-2 and Mark Peter 2-3.
In the championship game, No. 2 seed Old Stockers won 22-9.
“Team just couldn’t put hits together,” Farmers manager Shirley Bowden said.
Leading hitters were Mike Tews 2-2, Rod Gardner 2-3, Steve Marchand 2-3, Edwin Marchand 2-3, Mark Peter 2-3 and Dave Jansen 2-3.
“Also rounding out the team were Mike Knowlton, Les Hair and Dan Stanley,” said Bowden.
