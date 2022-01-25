WINTHROP – When creativity and trash intersect in conversation, it may relate to the newest out-of-the-box idea for dealing with the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, or perhaps in reference to an early 21st century idea to shoot our garbage into space. For students at Methow Valley Elementary, putting creativity and recyclables together meant forming a club.
The club, according to Laurel Carlton, program coordinator at MVE and club supervisor, is all about being creative with old supplies.
“Getting creative with what you have around the house,” Carlton said of the club’s description.
Trashion club is one of many clubs offered, free of charge, to students in the Methow Valley School District, ranging from chess to yoga, including one club devoted entirely to wildlife tracking.
Currently, the club has 25 students from the 2nd to 4th grades meeting once a week. Most recently, students had the assignment of saving holiday wrapping paper to find creative and unique ways of reusing the items, from skirts and shirts to fairy houses.
