OMAK – Omak toppled Liberty Bell in a non-league match March 19.
The Pioneer boys won 5-0 and the girls took a 3-2 decision.
Both Omak teams were 2-1 overall heading into another non-league match at Lake Roosevelt on March 22.
Boys: Omak 5, Liberty Bell 0
No. 1 singles – Chase Grillo, Omak, d. Tyler White, LB, 8-0.
No. 2 singles – Adam Hendrick, Omak, d. Evan Budrow, LB, 8-0.
No. 3 singles – Stuart Law, Omak, d. Nick Fitzmaurice, LB, 8-1.
No. 1 doubles – Braeden O’Dell/Simon McCune, Omak, d. Isaac Blodgett/William Grubb, LB, 8-3.
No. 2 doubles – Jonathan Stenberg/Sky Romero, Omak, d. Konnor Doran/Alex Garcia, 8-3.
Girls: Omak 3, Liberty Bell 2
No. 1 singles – Ruthanne Mattson, LB., d. Lupita Moriel, Omak, 8-2.
No. 2 singles – Sam Vedders, Omak, d. Chloe Temple, LB, 8-4.
No. 3 singles – Ellie Blank, LB, d. Sophia Fletcher, Omak, 8-4.
No. 1 doubles – Emma Wilson/Tori Beaver, Omak, d. Lydia Whitlock/Amber Surface, LB.
No. 2 doubles – Tyler Worden/Kalie Reese, Omak, by forfeit.
Chelan sweeps Okanogan
OKANOGAN – Chelan topped Okanogan 5-0 in boys and 4-1 in girls in Caribou Trail League tennis opener for both teams March 20.
“Not only was this our CTL opener, this was the first match of the season following an initial four ‘snow outs’ of matches and our jamboree,” said Chelan coach Marty Rothlisberger. “It was also only our third day outdoors on dry courts. Despite all that, we saw a lot of good tennis today out of our veteran lineup.”
Boys: Chelan 5, Okanogan 0
No. 1 singles - Wyatt Habich, Chelan, d. Dylan Hinger, Okanogan, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2 singles - Tobin Wier, Chelan, d. Gavin Headlee, Okanogan, 6-2, 6-0.
No. 3 singles - Tyler Higgins, Chelan, d. Joshua Looke, Okanogan, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.
No. 1 doubles - Steven Williams/Eli Phelps, Chelan, d. Brendyn Hinger-Chase Wilson, Okanogan, 6-2, 6-4.
No. 2 doubles - Aiden Peterson/Jose Torres, Chelan, won by forfeit (Okanogan was short one player).
Girls: Chelan 4, Okanogan 1
No. 1 singles - Emma McLaren, Chelan, d. Alison Johnson, Okanogan, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2 singles - Sierra Rothlisberger, Chelan, d. Quinn Cantlon, Okanogan, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 3 singles - Elle Rothlisberger, Chelan, d. Elizabeth Mercado, Okanogan, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 1 doubles - Abby Martin-Bella Gatzemeier, Chelan, d. Hayley Wyllson-Alexandria Perez, Okanogan, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2.
No. 2 doubles - Felicia Allen-Jasmine Yusi, Okanogan, d. Katelyn Deal-Nadia Van Wechel, Chelan, 6-3, 6-2.
