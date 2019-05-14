Tony Ruiz of Bridgeport

Bridgeport's Tony Ruiz (17) clears the ball against Chelan's Anndrick Espana (10) during a CTL/CWL district match May 9 in Wenatchee. Following the play is Bridgeport's Sergio Penaloza (12).

BRIDGEPORT - The Bridgeport High School boys’ soccer team beat Medical Lake, 5-1, in a loser-out, crossover game May 11.

Omar Ibarra of Bridgeport

Omar Ibarra (22) fights for a header against scar Orozco (11) of Cashmere on May 7 at Bridgeport.

The Mustangs reached the state 1B/2B/1A round of 16 for the second straight year.

Wahluke eliminated Bridgeport, 2-0, in the first round of state last year.

This year Bridgeport (District 6/7 No. 4) opens state at District 3 No. 1 Vashon Island (District 3 No. 1) at 5 p.m. May 15.

In the other loser-out crossover match, Lakeside defeated Chelan, 6-0.

No scoring information was received for the Medical Lake match.

Bridgeport blanks Chelan

WENATCHEE – The Bridgeport High School boys’ soccer team shut out Chelan, 4-0, in the match for third and fourth places in the District 6 CTL/CWL tournament May 9.

The victory advanced the Mustangs (14-2) to a crossover match with Medical Lake (8-9) that was to be played May 11 at Bridgeport.

Chelan (8-10) was to travel to Lakeside (17-0) on Saturday.

Both matches were loser out, winner to the state round of 16 this week.

League champion Cashmere (15-2) and second-place Cascade (13-1-1) are seeded already to the state tournament.

Against Chelan, Bridgeport’s Yair Diaz scored on an assist from Christian Aguilar to put Bridgeport up 1-0 at halftime.

In the second half, Alexis Valdovinos scored unassisted, Ramiro Espino scored on an assist from Alexis Valdovinos and Diaz scored on an assist from Paul Torres.

Bridgeport’s Edgar Meza was credited with a shutout at goalkeeper.

“This was a good game for the Mustangs,” Bridgeport coach Gabe Gonzalez said.

Cashmere 2, Bridgeport 1

BRIDGEPORT – The Bridgeport Mustangs soccer team fell 2-1 to Cashmere in the District 6 CTL/CWL semifinals May 7.

The Bulldogs went up 1-0 before the Mustangs tied the match on a goal by Sergio Penaloza, who kicked the ball off a deflection by the Cashmere goalie, Bridgeport coach Gabe Gonzalez said.

“The Mustangs made a mistake on the backside which allowed Cashmere to score again,” Gonzalez said.

Carlos Ruiz was the goalkeeper for Bridgeport.

CTL/CWL district soccer tournament

May 3

Game 1: Cashmere 4, Manson 1, loser our

Game 2: Chelan 2, Tonasket 1, loser out

May 7

Game 3: Cashmere 2, Bridgeport 1

Game 4: Cascade 7, Chelan 0

May 9

Game 5: Bridgeport 4, Chelan 0, No. 3 and No. 4 for crossover matches

Game 6: Cashmere 2, Cascade 0, No. 1 and No. 2 to state

May 11

Game 1: Chelan at Lakeside, Spokane Falls CC, winner to state, loser out

Game 2: Medical Lake at Bridgeport, winner to state, loser out

1B/2B/1A state tournament

May 13-15, Round of 16

Game 1: District 6/7 No. 4 v District 3 No. 1

Game 2: District 5 No. 3 v Cashmere (District 6/7 No. 1)

Game 3: District 5 No. 2 v Cascade (District 6/7 No. 2)

Game 4: District 6/7 No. 3 v District 5 No. 1

Game 5: District 3 No. 2 v District 4 No. 2

Game 6: District 4 No. 4 v District 1/2 No. 1

Game 7: District 4 No. 3 v District 1/2 No. 2

Game 8: District 1/2 No. 3 v District 4 No. 1

May 17-18, Quarterfinals

Game 9: Winner Game 1 v Winner Game 2

Game 10: Winner Game 3 v Winner Game 4

Game 11: Winner Game 5 v Winner Game 6

Game 12: Winner Game 7 v Winner Game 8

May 24, state semifinals at Sunset Chev Stadium, Sumner

Game 13: Winner Game 9 v Winner Game 10, 2 p.m.

Game 14: Winner Game 11 v Winner Game 12, 4 p.m.

May 25, state semifinals at Sunset Chev Stadium, Sumner

Game 15 championship: Winner Game 13 v Winner Game 14, 3 p.m.

Game 16 third/fourth: Loser Game 13 v Loser Game 14, 10 a.m.

