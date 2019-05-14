BRIDGEPORT - The Bridgeport High School boys’ soccer team beat Medical Lake, 5-1, in a loser-out, crossover game May 11.
The Mustangs reached the state 1B/2B/1A round of 16 for the second straight year.
Wahluke eliminated Bridgeport, 2-0, in the first round of state last year.
This year Bridgeport (District 6/7 No. 4) opens state at District 3 No. 1 Vashon Island (District 3 No. 1) at 5 p.m. May 15.
In the other loser-out crossover match, Lakeside defeated Chelan, 6-0.
No scoring information was received for the Medical Lake match.
Bridgeport blanks Chelan
WENATCHEE – The Bridgeport High School boys’ soccer team shut out Chelan, 4-0, in the match for third and fourth places in the District 6 CTL/CWL tournament May 9.
The victory advanced the Mustangs (14-2) to a crossover match with Medical Lake (8-9) that was to be played May 11 at Bridgeport.
Chelan (8-10) was to travel to Lakeside (17-0) on Saturday.
Both matches were loser out, winner to the state round of 16 this week.
League champion Cashmere (15-2) and second-place Cascade (13-1-1) are seeded already to the state tournament.
Against Chelan, Bridgeport’s Yair Diaz scored on an assist from Christian Aguilar to put Bridgeport up 1-0 at halftime.
In the second half, Alexis Valdovinos scored unassisted, Ramiro Espino scored on an assist from Alexis Valdovinos and Diaz scored on an assist from Paul Torres.
Bridgeport’s Edgar Meza was credited with a shutout at goalkeeper.
“This was a good game for the Mustangs,” Bridgeport coach Gabe Gonzalez said.
Cashmere 2, Bridgeport 1
BRIDGEPORT – The Bridgeport Mustangs soccer team fell 2-1 to Cashmere in the District 6 CTL/CWL semifinals May 7.
The Bulldogs went up 1-0 before the Mustangs tied the match on a goal by Sergio Penaloza, who kicked the ball off a deflection by the Cashmere goalie, Bridgeport coach Gabe Gonzalez said.
“The Mustangs made a mistake on the backside which allowed Cashmere to score again,” Gonzalez said.
Carlos Ruiz was the goalkeeper for Bridgeport.
CTL/CWL district soccer tournament
May 3
Game 1: Cashmere 4, Manson 1, loser our
Game 2: Chelan 2, Tonasket 1, loser out
May 7
Game 3: Cashmere 2, Bridgeport 1
Game 4: Cascade 7, Chelan 0
May 9
Game 5: Bridgeport 4, Chelan 0, No. 3 and No. 4 for crossover matches
Game 6: Cashmere 2, Cascade 0, No. 1 and No. 2 to state
May 11
Game 1: Chelan at Lakeside, Spokane Falls CC, winner to state, loser out
Game 2: Medical Lake at Bridgeport, winner to state, loser out
1B/2B/1A state tournament
May 13-15, Round of 16
Game 1: District 6/7 No. 4 v District 3 No. 1
Game 2: District 5 No. 3 v Cashmere (District 6/7 No. 1)
Game 3: District 5 No. 2 v Cascade (District 6/7 No. 2)
Game 4: District 6/7 No. 3 v District 5 No. 1
Game 5: District 3 No. 2 v District 4 No. 2
Game 6: District 4 No. 4 v District 1/2 No. 1
Game 7: District 4 No. 3 v District 1/2 No. 2
Game 8: District 1/2 No. 3 v District 4 No. 1
May 17-18, Quarterfinals
Game 9: Winner Game 1 v Winner Game 2
Game 10: Winner Game 3 v Winner Game 4
Game 11: Winner Game 5 v Winner Game 6
Game 12: Winner Game 7 v Winner Game 8
May 24, state semifinals at Sunset Chev Stadium, Sumner
Game 13: Winner Game 9 v Winner Game 10, 2 p.m.
Game 14: Winner Game 11 v Winner Game 12, 4 p.m.
May 25, state semifinals at Sunset Chev Stadium, Sumner
Game 15 championship: Winner Game 13 v Winner Game 14, 3 p.m.
Game 16 third/fourth: Loser Game 13 v Loser Game 14, 10 a.m.
