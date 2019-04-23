Bridgeport blanks Tonasket, takes over first in CWL
CHELAN – Chelan edged Omak, 2-1, in overtime for a Caribou Trail League soccer victory April 18.
The match was scoreless at the half.
“We did a great job applying pressure on Chelan’s back line and limited their opportunities to score,” Omak coach Chris Werner said. “We possessed well and covered each other well.”
Chelan scored around the 55th minute in the second half.
“We made a big mistake and they capitalized on it,” Werner said. “We equalized with less than five minutes to go on a corner kick. The goal was in question a little, but the AR (referee) on the far side said the ball crossed the line and awarded the goal. We were pretty stoked to equalize.”
In overtime, both sides had a chance at a goal before Omak committed a foul inside the penalty area.
Chelan made the penalty kick for the victory.
“Overall, I was pretty excited to see the guys make the other team chase,” said Werner. “Our midfield controlled the game and we felt the adjustments we made going into the game were well implemented by the guys.”
Oroville at Omak postponed
OMAK – The Oroville at Omak non-league soccer match scheduled for April 20 was postponed after the Hornets were unable to field enough players.
“We have a low number of soccer athletes this year, and on Friday we had multiple kids miss school for various reasons,” Oroville athletic director Ed Booker said. “Our athletic code does not allow students to miss on Friday and be eligible over the weekend, unless it is an extreme emergency or medical appointment.
“We only had seven athletes that could have played, so we were forced to cancel late Friday evening. My apologies to the Omak players, coaches and families.”
Manson 11, Pateros 0
MANSON – Manson broke open a fairly close match at halftime to put away Pateros, 11-0, on April 20.
“We started with 10 because one of my guys got hurt during warm ups,” Pateros coach Jesse Villalobos said. “It was a two-half match. The first half we did really well keeping our shape and preventing the goals as we expected lots of pressure from them.”
Manson led 3-0 at the half before Pateros lost another player and was down to nine in the second half.
“The goals just started coming in after that,” said Villalobos. “And we were tired coming off of a match the day before at Ephrata.”
April 20
Tonasket 5, Okanogan 3
Cashmere 6, Brewster 2
Bridgeport 2, Liberty Bell 1
April 19
Lakeside 6, Okanogan 1
Ephrata 5, Pateros 1
Bridgeport 4, Tonasket 0
BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport took over first place in the Central Washington B League with a 4-0 shutout over previous leader Tonasket on April 18.
It was the third straight shutout since the team’s lone loss of the season (3-2 to Brewster on April 11).
The Mustangs have seven matches without giving up a goal and have given up only six points all season, which includes non-league wins over Moses Lake and Okanogan.
Against the Tigers, the Mustangs got three goals from Christian Aguilar, who got assists from Jesus Valdovinos and Yair Diaz.
Diaz scored Bridgeport’s fourth goal.
Carlos Ruiz was the goalie for the Mustangs.
“This was a great game for the Mustangs,” Bridgeport coach Gabe Gonzalez said. “The defense played extremely well and did not allow Tonasket many opportunities to get close to the goal. The offense played well and scored the goals needed to win this game.”
Manson 5, Liberty Bell 2
WINTHROP – Manson pulled away in the second half for a 5-2 league win over Liberty Bell on April 18.
The Trojans led 2-1 at the half on goals by Esteban Escoto and Luis Torres.
In the second half, Manson got two goals from Gustavo Villasenor and a final goal from Oliver Ellingson.
April 18
Oroville 4, Brewster 1
Bridgeport 5, Liberty Bell 0
BRIDGEPORT – Yair Diaz knocked in three goals and Alexis Valdovinos passed for three assists to help lead Bridgeport to a 5-0 win over Liberty Bell in a league match April 16.
Alexis Valdovinos and Jesus Valdovinos scored two goals.
“The Mustangs played very well, making good passes and creating many fast breaks to goal,” Bridgeport coach Gabe Gonzalez said. “Carlos Ruiz was the goalie for the first half and Edgar Meza was the goalie for the second half. The Mustangs are improving each game.”
April 16
Cashmere 7, Omak 1
Chelan 2, Okanogan 1
Tonasket 7, Oroville 2
Manson 3, Brewster 2
Bridgeport JV 4, Pateros 3
