OKANOGAN – Okanogan blanked Liberty Bell, 5-0, in a non-league match March 29.
Josue Ramos pelted the Mountain Lions’ goal for four first-half goals.
James Hamilton added a goal.
Jose Gonzalez, Hamilton and Ramos had assists.
“We scored all five goals in the first half,” Okanogan coach Dean Klepec said. “We move the ball around very well offensively setting up many scoring opportunities.
“The defense did a good job of moving into the attack also and limiting Liberty Bell scoring opportunities.”
March 30
Cashmere 4, Tonasket 3 NL
Omak 4, Oroville 4 NL
Okanogan 3, Omak 1
OKANOGAN – Okanogan edged Omak, 3-1, in a hard-fought match March 29 at The Plex.
Josue Ramos, despite Omak defenders paying special attention to him, managed to score all of the Bulldogs goals.
Wings Jose Gonzalez, on the left, and James Hamilton had assists.
“It was a very evenly played game most if the way through,” Okanogan coach Dean Klepec said of the game that was scoreless at the half. “We finally were able to score in the 55th minute.
“And then we scored two more after that before Omak scored the last one. I thought we passed the ball well both offensively and defensively. The defense did a good job of not allowing Omak any easy shots on goal.”
March 29
Bridgeport 3, Manson 2
Oroville 8, Liberty Bell 0
March 27
Tonasket 6, Brewster 2
