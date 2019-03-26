OKANOGAN – Okanogan came from being down three goals to edging Tonasket, 5-4, in a non-league match March 20.
“We came out pretty slow and were down 3 to 0 at the half,” said Okanogan coach Dean Klepec. “We then scored early in the second half and Tonasket came right back and scored another, making it 4 to 1.
“We then started pressing up the field much more and were able to score four more to close out the game. It was a very evenly played game and went back and forth throughout.”
Josue Ramos scored three goals for the Bulldogs.
Parker Jones scored off an assist from Frank Vega and Arnulfo Cortes scored off an assist by James Hamilton.
Both schools got off to a slow start this year due to snow making fields too soggy and unsafe for matches.
Both of Okanogan’s matches were played on a temporary upper field on the north end of The Plex.
In the earlier match March 19, Cashmere led 2-0 at the half before winning 6-1.
Okanogan’s goal was by Ramos off of a free kick.
“We have a much larger team this year,” Klepec said in a preview of the team a week before competition started. “Both upper classmen and younger kids are working hard. We have been practicing both indoors and out in the snow. The kids have done a great job of making the best of it, but they are getting very anxious to start playing games.”
The match with Tonasket was postponed from March 16.
“The snow has been a big factor in training,” Tonasket coach Jim Elias said in a preview. “We are getting good attendance and work ethic from the players. They are getting a little cabin fever and want to get on some grass to play.
“Overall, we are moving forward at a good pace.”
Matches postponed earlier this month include Liberty Bell at Omak on March 12, Omak at Manson on March 16 and Granger at Cashmere on March 16.
The Wenatchee C squad blanked Pateros, 10-0, on March 14 at the Apple Bowl.
Omak’s soccer team will play at 11 a.m. today, March 23, in Tonasket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.