Region’s 2B teams prepare for playoffs
DRYDEN - Okanogan took advantage of five miscues by Cascade to edge the league champions 6-4 for the 1A District 6 championship May 11 at Rich Rice Memorial Field.
“This was a fun game,” Okanogan coach Darin Radke said. “It was one of those games where you are emotionally on edge every pitch and every play.
“I was so proud of our team. It wasn't one or two girls. Each girl on the team made some sort of contribution.”
Okanogan next hosts the Northeast 1A League No. 4 team, Freeman (14-7), at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 18. The winner moves to the state tournament. The loser is out.
The game last Saturday was tied at one-all after the first inning before Cascade, the home team, scored three runs in the bottom of the second on a double by Truh Merman.
Okanogan responded with four runs in the top of the third, taking advantage of two errors and a single by Jenna Radke.
The Bulldogs added another run in the fifth.
“After getting down 4-1 in the second and then answering right back with a big four-run inning in the third was a huge momentum changer,” coach Radke said. “From that point on, Cascade didn't score. We buckled down on defense and Vivienne Bauer was masterful in the circle.”
Vivienne Bauer struck out nine, walked nine and spread five hits that yielded three earned runs.
Cascade’s Sarah Paulson pitched great, striking out nine, walking one and giving up seven hits and one earned run.
“I couldn't be happier for this wonderful group of girls,” coach Radke said. “They are good people and have worked hard for this district title.”
Cascade slipped past Chelan, 11-10, for the No. 2 berth to a crossover game.
The Kodiaks (18-4) travel to Colville (14-6) on May 18. The winner advances to state and the loser is out.
State is May 24-25 at Columbia Playfield in Richland.
Okanogan (6) - Johnson 1-4, R, SB; Serles 1-3, R, BB, SB; P. Wood 1-4, RBI, 2B; Radke 1-4, RBI; P. Bauer R; V. Bauer R, SB; T. Wood R; Roach 2-3, RBI; Chilcote 1-3; Heindselman R.
May 11, 1A Caribou Trail League softball tournament at Dryden
Game 1: Okanogan (2) 6, Cascade (1) 4, winner No. 1
Game 2: Chelan (4) 12, Cashmere (3) 7, loser out
Game 3: Cascade 11, Chelan 10, winner No. 2, loser out
May 18, 1A crossover
Freeman (NEA No. 4; 14-7) at Okanogan (17-4), 1 p.m. May 18, winner to state, loser out
Cascade (18-4) at Colville (14-6) winner to state, loser out
2B teams to play regionals
MOSES LAKE - The top four District 6 2B teams take on their counterparts from District 5 on May 18 at the Paul Lauzier Athletic Complex.
From the north are Lake Roosevelt, Brewster, Tonasket and Waterville-Mansfield.
From the south are Kittitas, Dayton/Waitsburg, Liberty Christian and DeSales.
A league tournament was planned May 14 and 16 that will determine seeding from the Central Washington 2B League.
2B District 5/6 softball tournament
Game 1: DeSales (South No. 4) v North No. 1, 10 a.m.
Game 2: North No. 3 v Dayton/Waitsburg (South No. 2), 10 a.m.
Game 3: North No. 4 v Kittitas (South No. 1), 10 a.m.
Game 4: Liberty Christian (South No. 3) v North No. 2, noon
Game 5: Winner Game 1 v Winner Game 2, 2 p.m.
Game 6: Winner Game 3 v Winner Game 4, 2 p.m.
Game 7: Loser Game 1 v Loser Game 2, noon, loser out
Game 8: Loser Game 3 v Loser Game 4, 2 p.m., loser out
Game 9 consolation final: Winner Game 7 v Winner Game 8, 4 p.m., winner No. 5 to state, loser out
Game 10 third/fourth: Loser Game 5 v Loser Game 6, 4 p.m., No. 3, No. 4 to state
Game 11 championship: Winner Game 5 v Winner Game 76, 4 p.m., No. 1 and No. 2 to state
May 7
Lake Roosevelt 19, Bridgeport 2
Lake Roosevelt 20, Bridgeport 0
Waterville-Mansfield 16, Manson 3
ACH reaches district finals
SPOKANE - Almira/Coulee-Hartline reached the District 5/6 and 7/9 tournament championship following play May 10 at Merkel Sports Complex.
The Warriors, seeded No. 2 from the District 5/6/7 tournament, opened the eight-team tournament with a 14-1 win over Garfield-Palouse, which won a play-in game against Northport on May 8.
ACH then topped Pomeroy, the No. 1 seed from District 9, 7-0 in the semifinals.
On the other side of the bracket, Colton opened with a 10-0 win over Selkirk followed by a 12-4 win over Inchelium to reach the title game.
The championship between ACH (21-1) and Colton (17-3) is set for 2:30 p.m. at Franklin Park in Spokane.
The Warriors last appeared at state in 2013.
In 2012, Colton eliminated ACH, 5-2, from state.
The Wildcats have appeared in the last 10 straight state tournaments, taking first in 2016, 2014 and 2013, third in 2017 and fourth in 2015.
Inchelium (11-6), which placed third in state last year after not appearing at the tournament for nine years, also is still alive for a berth to state.
May 10, 1B District 5/6 and 7/9 at Merkel Sports Complex, Spokane
Game 1: Inchelium (District 5/6/7 No. 1) 11, Sunnyside Christian (District 5/6/7 No. 5) 0
Game 2: Colton (District 9 No. 2) 10, Selkirk (District 5/6/7 No. 3) 0
Game 3: Pomeroy (District 9 No. 1) 10 def. Curlew (District 5/6/7 No. 4) 4
Game 4: ACH (District 5/6/7 No. 2) 14, Garfield-Palouse (District 9 No. 3) 1
Game 5: Selkirk def. Sunnyside Christian, loser out
Game 6: Garfield-Palouse 14, Curlew 4, loser out
Game 7: Colton 12, Inchelium 4
Game 8: ACH 7, Pomeroy 0
May 17, Franklin Park, Spokane
Game 9: Selkirk v Pomeroy, noon
Game 10: Garfield-Palouse v Inchelium, noon
Game 11: Winner Game 9 v Winner Game 10, 2;30 p.m., No. 3 and No. 4 to state
Game 12 championship: Colton v ACH, 2:30 p.m., No. 1 and No. 2 to state
Game 13: Loser Game 9 v Loser Game 10, 5 p.m., winner No. 5 to state; loser out
May 4, 1B District 5/6/7
Game : Curlew (seed 5) 14, Northport (seed 4) 10
Game 2: Inchelium (seed 3) def. Sunnyside Christian (seed 6)
Game 3: ACH (seed 1) 10, Curlew 0
Game 4: Inchelium def. Selkirk (seed 2)
Game 5: Sunnyside Christian def. Northport, No. 5 and No. 6
Game 6: Selkirk def. Curlew, No. 3, No. 4
Game 7 championship: Inchelium 2, ACH 1, No. 1, No. 2
Pateros season ends
KITTITAS - Sunnyside Christian eliminated Pateros, 10-5, in a District 5/6 playoff game May 2 at Kittitas High School.
On a windy day, Sunnyside Christian scored five runs in the second for a 5-1 lead.
The Knights went up 9-1 with four more runs in the third.
Pateros (10-7) closed to 9-4 after the fifth and 10-5 after the sixth.
Sunnyside Christian advanced to the District 5/6/7 tournament May 4 at Kettle Falls.
May 7
Lake Roosevelt 19, Bridgeport 2
Lake Roosevelt 20, Bridgeport 0
Waterville-Mansfield 16, Manson 3
MaxPreps polls
(As of May 11)
1A
1, Elma, 18-1-1
2, Montesano, 15-4
3, Naches Valley, 18-1
4, Cascade, 17-3
5, Okanogan, 14-4
6, Lakeside, 15-4
7, Warden, 17-2
8, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 8-6
9, Castle rock, 10-4
10, Hoquiam, 7-6
2B
1, Adna, 19-1
2, Northwest Christian, 17-3
3, Colfax, 17-2
4, Pe Ell/Willapa Valley, 16-4
5, Toutle Lake, 16-4
6, Onalaska, 8-5
7, Liberty, 12-5
8, Morton/White pass, 14-6
9, Brewster, 15-3
10, Lake Roosevelt, 6-1
13, Tonasket, 14-4
1B
1, ACH, w1-1
2, Colton, 15-3
3, Inchelium, 9-5
4, Pomeroy, 15-5
5, Selkirk, 13-6
6, Naselle, 10-2
7, Wishkah Valley, 5-2
8, Curlew, 9-8
9, Garfield-Palouse, 8-12
10, Northport, 8-7
