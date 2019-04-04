Omak loses shortstop Rhumor Perry
OMAK - Okanogan topped Omak 22-3 and 22-2 in a Caribou Trail League doubleheader March 30.
In the first game, Okanogan finished with 11 hits and two errors to Omak’s five hits and three errors.
The Bulldogs’ Vivienne Bauer got the win, striking out six, walking two and giving up an earned run on four hits.
Trinity Wood pitched the final inning, striking out two and giving up one hit.
Bauer went 3-3 at bat with two runs, five RBI and two stolen bases.
Paxton Wood was 2-4 with three RBI and two doubles.
Rhumor Perry led Omak by going 2-3 and driving in a run.
Okanogan (22) - Johnson 1-2, 3R, 2RBI, 2BB, 2HBP, SB; Serles 1-3, 3R, RBI, 2BB, 2B, SB; P. Wood 2-4, R, 3RBI, BB, 2 2B; Jenna Radke 1-4, 2R, BB; T. Wood 1-3, 3R, RBI, 2BB; Bauer 3-3, 2R, 5RBI, BB, HBP, 2SB; Rivas R; Road 2R, RBI, BB, HBP; Chilcote R, RBI, BB; Little 2-3, 2R, 2RBI, BB, 2B, HBP; Gilchrist 2R.
Omak (2) - Ross 1-2, 2R, BB; Fjellman 1-2, R, HBP; Perry 2-3, RBI; Palmanteer 1-2; Sanabria BB.
In the second game, Okanogan finished with 14 hits and no errors to Omak’s five hits and six errors.
Jenna Radke notched the victory, striking out eight, walking five and giving up two earned runs on four hits.
Trinity Woods pitched the final inning with a strikeout and one hit.
Sarah Roach led the Bulldogs, going 2-4 with five RBI and a double.
Maddie Serles was 4-5 with four RBI, three runs, two doubles.
Radke was 2-4 with three RBI and a double.
For Omak, Faith Ross was 3-3 and scored one.
The Pioneers took a blow to their roster when shortstop Rhumor Perry went down trying to score.
She plays with a brace on her right knee, which appeared to come loose as she rounded the bases and slid at home after a double by Sidney Nichols.
Perry was carried off the field and put in a LifeLine Ambulance.
Okanogan (22) - Johnson 1-4, 2R, RBI, BB; Serles 4-5, 3R, 4RBI, 2 2B; P. Wood 1-2, R, 2RBI, 2BB, HBP; Radke 2-4, 3RBI, BB, 2B; T. Wood 1-4, 2R, HBP; Roach 2-4, 2R, 5RBI, 2B; Chilcote 1-4, 2R, RBI, BB, SB; Little 1-3, 2R; Rivas R; Heindselman 1-2, 2R, RBI, HBP, 2SB; Gilchrist 3R, BB; Bauer 2R, SB.
Omak (2) - Ross 3-3, R; Fjellman R, 2BB, HBP; Perry 2BB; Nichols 1-3, 2RBI, 2B; Fahey 1-3; Palmanteer BB.
ACH 3, Selkirk 2
ACH 14, Selkirk 2
COULEE CITY - Almira/Coulee-Hartline’s softball team improved to 4-0 with a doubleheader sweep of Selkirk, 3-2 and 14-2, on March 30.
The opener ended in dramatic fashion with a walk-off single.
The teams were tied at two-all into the bottom of the seventh when the Warriors pushed across the winning run.
With one out, leadoff hitter Mckenna Oliver doubled, reached third on an error on a hit by Kendall Correia that got past third and scored on a single by Bradshaw on a 2-2 count.
Sarah Bradshaw pitched a complete game, striking out 13, walking none and giving up one earned run on one hit.
ACH finished with seven hits and five errors to Selkirk’s one hit and four errors.
ACH (3) - Oliver 2-4, 2R, 2B, 3B; Bradshaw 1-4, RBI; Isaak 1-3, R, BB; Ruston 2-3; Cook BB; Parrish 1-3.
ACH won the nightcap 14-2, with hitters knocking out three doubles and three triples.
Mckenna Oliver struck out three walked three and gave up two earned runs on six hits in five innings.
ACH finished with 14 hits and one error to Selkirk’s six hits and three errors.
ACH (14) - Oliver 3-4, 3R, RBI, 3B, SB; Correia 2-3, 2R, RBI, 2B; Bradshaw 3-4, 3R, 2RBI, 3B, SB; Isaak 2-4, 3R, 2RBI, 3B; Ruston 2-3, R, RBI, 2B; Cook 2-4, R, 2RBI, 2B, HBP; Pate HBP; Pinar 2BB; Parrish R, BB, SB.
Curlew goes 3-1
WELLPINIT - Curlew put together a pretty good softball week, splitting with Selkirk on March 26 and pounding Wellpinit in a doubleheader March 30.
The Cougars opened the week by winning 12-7 over Selkirk, then falling 12-4.
In the opener, Curlew pounded out 14 hits to support Emma Fanning, who struck out nine, walked six and gave up four earned runs on seven hits.
Curlew (12) - Scriver 1-4, R; Kjolseth 1-4, R, SB; Baker 3-4, 3R, RBI, 2B, 3SB; Thomas 1-3, 2R, 2SB, HBP; T. Ringstad 3-3, 3R, 2RBI, BB, 4SB; N. Ringstad 1-3, R, BB; Fanning 3-4, R, 4RBI 2B, SB; Goree 1-4, 2RBI.
Selkirk outhit Curlew, 10-5, in the second game.
ACH (4) - Baker 1-2, R, 2B, SB; Ramsey 1-3, 2B; T. Ringstad 2-2, 2R, RBI, 3B, SB; N. Ringstad 1-2, RBI, 2B.
In the first game with Wellpinit, the Cougars knocked out 23 hits while limiting the Redskins to one hit.
Korin Baker went four innings, striking out seven and walking eight.
Taylor Ringstad was 4-5 with 7RBI, three doubles and two stolen bases.
Korin Baker went 4-5, scored four times, knocked in six runs, had two doubles and stole three bases.
Olivia Kjolseth was 2-4 with 5RBI with a triple and stolen base.
Allena Goree was 3-4, 4 RBI, 4 runs, three doubles, a triple, was hit by a pitch.
Every Curlew batter had at least one hit.
Curlew (30) - Engen 3-3, 4R, 2B, 2SB; Kjolseth 2-4, 3R, 5RBI, 2BB, 3B, SB; N. Ringstad 1-4, R, RBI, 2BB; Baker 4-5, 4R, 6RBI, BB, 2 2B, 3SB; Goree 3-4, 4R, 4RBI, BB, 2B, 3B, HBP; Fanning 1-3, 3R, 2BB, 2B; T. Ringstad 4-5, 4R, 7RBI, 3 2B, 2SB; McIrvin 3-4, 3R, 2RBI, BB, 2B, 3B; Beedle 1-2, R, RBI; Lindgren 1-3, 3R, RBI, 2BB.
In the second game, Emma Fanning struck out nine, walked three and gave up two earned runs on three hits over four innings.
Olivia Kjolseth was 4-4 with 3RBI, 4 runs, BB, double and three stolen bases.
Korin Baker was 2-4 with a double, triple, 4RBI and two stolen bases.
Curlew (25) - Engen 2-2, 3R, 2RBI, BB, 2B; McIrvin 1-1, RBI, BB; Kjolseth 4-4, 4R, 3RBI, BB, 2B, 3SB; N. Ringstad 1-1, 3R, RBI, 2BB; Lindgren RBI, HBP; Baker 2-4, 3R, 4RBI, BB, 2B, 3B, 2SB; Goree R, RBI, BB; Ramsey 1-1, R, BB, 3B; Fanning 3R, RBI, 3BB, 2SB; T. Ringstad 3-4, 2R, 2RBI, BB, SB; Thomas 2-3, 3R, 2RBI, BB, 2B, HBP, SB; Beedle 2-4, 2R, RBI.
March 30
Lake Roosevelt 13, Liberty Bell 3
Lake Roosevelt 18, Liberty Bell 0
Pateros 8, Oroville 4
Oroville 18, Pateros 17
March 28
Chelan 17, Brewster 6
Lake Roosevelt 20, Omak 4
Tonasket 16, Liberty Bell 6
WINTHROP - Tonasket came from behind in a big way to knock off Liberty Bell, 16-6, in a league game March 26.
The host Mountain Lions led 6-3 after four innings before the Tigers pushed across 12 runs in the top of the fifth inning.
Tonasket finished with 25 hits and one error to Liberty Bell’s three hits and two errors.
Aubrey Attwood got the big inning started with a double to open the fifth.
Jade Barroca followed with a double, Jaclyn Dejong singled, Emma Sutton singled, Katelyn Whitaker singled and Whitney Wilson doubled,
By the end of the inning the Tigers had knocked out 13 hits of four were doubles.
Tonasket pitcher Jaelynn Dejong pitched six innings, striking out nine, walking five and giving up five earned runs on three hits.
Liberty Bell pitcher went six innings, striking out five, walking two and giving up 14 earned runs on 25 hits.
Tonasket (16) - J. Keller 2-5, 2R; Attwood 3-5, 2R, 2B, SB; Barroca 2-4, 2R, 2RBI, BB, 2B; Dejong 3-5, 3R, 4RBI, 2 2B, SB; Sutton 3-5, R, RBI; Whitaker 4-4, 3R, RBI, SB; Wilson 3-4, R, 2B, SB; V. Keller 4-4, R, 5RBI, SB; Cory 1-3, R, BB.
Every Tonasket player had at least one hit.
Liberty Bell (6) - Surface R, BB; Clark RBI; Lawrence 1-3, R, RBI; Bakke R, BB, SB, HBP; Smith R, 2BB, SB; Dammann 1-3, R; Chrastina 1-3, R; Cole HBP; Curtis RBI, BB, HBP.
March 26
Chelan 28, Omak 6
Lake Roosevelt 14, Oroville 1
Lake Roosevelt 10, Oroville 0
Brewster 18, Bridgeport 0
Brewster 16, Bridgeport 0
