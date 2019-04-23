Bridgeport takes game from Manson, 16-9
Lake Roosevelt 17, Tonasket 14
Lake Roosevelt 25, Tonasket 12
TONASKET - Lake Roosevelt won a softball slug fest with Tonasket, taking the opener 17-14 and the nightcap 25-12 on April 20.
In the first game, where the teams combined for 26 hits (and two errors each), the Raiders led 6-0 in the top of the second inning when the Tigers exploded for eight runs.
A five-run sixth by Lake Roosevelt helped seal the victory.
The Raiders took advantage of 24 walks by Tonasket before also stealing 31 bases.
Tonasket, which outhit Lake Roosevelt, 17-9, was led by Vannessa Keller, who went 5-5 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI.
Lake Roosevelt (17) - Reyes 5R, 6BB, 5SB; A. Hansen 2BB, 4SB; Thompson 2-2, 3R, RBI, 4BB, 2B, 7SB; Marchand 2-5, 3RBI, BB; Neddo 1-3, 2R, 3BB, 2SB; Toulou 1-3, 2R, 2BB, 2B, 2SB; Olbricht 2R, 3BB, 3SB; E. Hansen 2-3, 2R, RBI, 2SB; George BB; Clark SB; Ludwig 1-3, R, RBI, 2BB, 2B, 4SB.
Tonasket (14) - J. Keller 2-4, R, 2RBI, BB, 2 2B; Attwood 1-4, 2R, 2RBI, BB, HR, 3SB; Barroca 2-4, 2R, HBP, 2SB; Dejong R, BB; Sutton 2-3, 2R, 2BB, 2B, 3SB; Wilson 2-3, 3R, RBI, 2BB, 2 2B, SB; Cory 1-2, R, 2RBIm 2BB; V. Keller 5-5, 3R, 6RBI, 2 2B, HR, 2SB; Whiteaker 2-4.
In the second game, Tonasket again outhit Lake Roosevelt, 24-20, but gave up 14 walks to the Raiders four walks.
Lake Roosevelt took advantage of getting on base, stealing 27 bases led by C. Reyes with seven stolen bags.
Tonasket started speeding around the bases, too, with 21 stolen bags.
Lake Roosevelt (25) - Reyes 2-2, 3R, 2RBI, 4BB, 2B, 7SB; A. Hansen 1-2, 2R, RBI, 2BB, HBP, 2SB; Thompson 3-4, 4R, RBI, HBP, 4SB; E. Marchand 2-3, 4R, RBI, 2BB, 2B, HBP, 5SB; Neddo 4-4, 3R, 3RBI, ; Clark R, SB; Toulou 3-3, 3R, RBI, 2BB, SB, HBP; Olbricht 2-4, 2R, BB, 3SB; E. Hansen 1-6, R, 4RBI, 2B; Ludwig 2-4, R, 3RBI, BB, 2B, HBP, SB; R. Marchand R.
Tonasket (12) - Whiteaker 1-4, SB; Attwood 2-4, 3R, RBI, BB, 2B, 4SB; Barroca 3-5, 3R, RBI, 2B, 4SB; DeJong 4-5, 2R, 3RBI, 2B, 3SB; Sutton 5-5, R, RBI, 2 2B, 3SB; Wilson 3-4, 2RBI, BB, 2B; Cory 1-5; V. Keller 4-4, 2R, RBI, 4SB; Deebach 1-3, R, RBI, BB, 2SB.
Manson 17, Bridgeport 5
Bridgeport 16, Manson 9
BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport split with Manson in a league doubleheader April 20, winning the opener 16-9 and falling 17-5 in the nightcap.
The first game was tied at seven all after four innings before the Fillies outscored the Trojans 9-2 in the final innings.
Bridgeport leadoff hitter Maria Santana went 4-4 with a double, triple and 5RBI while scoring four times.
Morse Calderon was 2-3 with a double, triple and three stolen bases.
Bridgeport (16) - M. Santana 4-4, 4R, 5RBI; Cruz 2-3, 3R, RBI, 2BB, 2B, 5SB; Dodson 2-3, RBI, 2BB, SB; P. Santana 2-3, R, RBI, HBP, 2SB; Calderon 2-3, 2R, RBI, BB, 2B, 3B, 3SB; Guzman R, BB, SB; Quezada 2-3, 2R, BB; Lombera 2-3, 3R, RBI, 2B, HBP, 2SB.
No information was available for the second game.
Okanogan 19, Cashmere 7
Okanogan 18, Cashmere 0
CASHMERE – Okanogan threw a no-hitter in an 18-0 first game against Cashmere on April 20.
Okanogan won the second game 19-7.
In the first game, Vivienne Bauer went four innings for the win, striking out seven and walking four.
Trinity Wood closed the final inning, striking out one and walking one.
Maddie Serles (2-4, 5RBI) and Paxton Wood (2-4, 4RBI) each had home runs.
Okanogan (18) - Johnson 2-3, 3R, RBI, 2SB, 2HBP; Serles 2-4, 2R, 5RBI, BB, HR, SB; P. Wood 2-4, R, 4RBI, 2B, HR; Radke 2-4, 2B; P. Bauer RF; T. Wood R, 2BB; Gilchrist 2R; V. Bauer 3-4, 3R, 3RBI, 2B, SB; Roach 2R; Chilcote 1-3, 2RBI; Heindselman R; Little 1-3, R, RBI, BB, 2B.
In the second game, Maddie Serles (3-5, 5RBI) knocked out two home runs.
Paxton Wood (2-4) and Jazlynn Johnson (3-4) each had home runs.
Jenna Radke pitched the first four innings, striking out six, walking 12 and giving up three hits and five earned runs.
Trinity Wood closed the last two innings, striking out two and giving up one hit.
Okanogan (19) - Johnson 3-4, 3R, RBI, HR, HBP, SB; Serles 3-5, 3R, 5RBI, 2B, 2HR; P. Wood 2-4, R, RBI, BB, HR; Radke 1-5, R, RBI; T. Wood 4-5, 2R, RBI, 2 2B; V. Bauer 2-4, 3R, 2RBI, BB, 2SB; Rivas 2R, SB; Roach 3-4, 2R, 3RBI, BB; Chilcote 2-5, 2RBI; Little 1-5, R; P. Bauer R.
April 20
Waterville-Mansfield 17, Liberty Bell 9
Waterville-Mansfield 13, Liberty Bell 5
Oroville 19, Soap Lake 5
Oroville 14, Soap Lake 0
Kettle Falls 22, Omak 7
Kettle Falls 17, Omak 1
OMAK - Kettle Falls swept Omak in a non-league doubleheader April 19, winning 17-1 and 22-7.
in the opener, Kettle Falls jumped on Omak with six runs in the first.
After a scoreless second, the Bulldogs went up 9-1 after three before putting the game completely away with eight runs in the final two innings.
Kettle Falls limited Omak to one hit.
In the second game, the Pioneers (0-10) trailed 4-0 into the bottom of the first before pushing across six runs on solid hitting.
The Bulldogs (5-5) responded with five runs in the second and 13 from there.
Kettle Falls outhit Omak 11-8.
April 18
Brewster JV 16, Pateros 6
April 18
Liberty Bell 14, Omak 2
Liberty Bell 14, Omak 10
Okanogan 15, Omak 1
OKANOGAN - Okanogan topped Omak, 15-1, in a Caribou Trail League softball game April 16.
The Bulldogs led 5-0 after the first inning and went up 8-0 following a three-run homer by Jenna Radke.
Omak (1) - Fjellman R, BB; Perry 2-2, BB; Nichols 1-3; Palmanteer BB; Arciniega HBP; Eiffert BB.
Okanogan (15) - Johnson R, BB; Serles 1-3, 2R, RBI, BB, 2B, SB; Gilchrist 3R; P. Wood 1-2, HBP; Rivas 1-1, 2RBI; Radke 1-2, 2R, 3RBI, BB, HR, HBP; T. Wood R, RBI; V. Bauer 2-2, 2R, 2RBI, BB, 2B; Roach RBI; Chilcote 2-3, R, RBI; Little R, BB; P. Bauer R.
Tonasket 17, Oroville 2
TONASKET - Tonasket limited Oroville to two hits in a 17-2 league win April 16.
Aubrey Attwood went 2-3 with 2RBI and four stolen bases.
Jaelynn DeJong (1-3, 3RBI) and Grace Cory (1-2, 2SB) each knocked out doubles.
Oroville (2) - Fox R, RBI; M. Whiteaker RBI; Maddox 1-2; ?/ Whiteaker 1-2; Smithers R, SB; Anderson HBP.
Tonasket (17) - J. Keller 2-3, 2R, RBI, HBP, SB; Attwood 3-3, 2R, 2RBIm BB, 4SB; Barroca 1-1, 2R, RBI, 3BB, SB; DeJong 1-3, 2R, 3RBI, BB, 2B; Sutton 2-4, 2R, 2RBI, SB; Wilson 2-2, 2R, BB, 2SB; Whiteaker 1-3, R, 2RBI, BB; Cory 1-2, 2R, 2RBI, 2BB, 2SB; V. Keller 2R, BB, 2HBP.
Waterville-Mansfield 11, Bridgeport 0
WATERVILLE - Waterville-Mansfield took a two-hitter against Bridgeport, 11-0, on April 16.
Bridgeport (0) - Ibarra BB; Calderon BB; Jimenez 1-2; Garcia 1-1.
