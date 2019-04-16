Tonasket blasts homers in sweep of Soap Lake
OKANOGAN - Okanogan hung on for an opening 12-11 softball win over Chelan, then won the nightcap 13-8 in Caribou Trail League action April 13.
In the first game, Okanogan jumped in front 8-1 in the bottom of the second inning, keyed by five singles and a home run by Jenna Radke.
Paxton Wood also had a home run.
Chelan closed to 12-6 after five innings, then scored five runs in the top of the sixth inning.
Okanogan’s Vivienne Bauer hung on for the win, striking out six, walking seven and giving up 10 hits and four earned runs over seven innings
Chelan’s two pitchers combined for two strikeouts, no walks and 17 hits for 12 earned runs.
Okanogan finished with six errors to one for Chelan.
Okanogan (12) - Johnson 3-4, 2R, RBI, 2B, SB; Serles 2-4, 2R, 2RBI, HR; P. Wood 2-4, R, RBI, HR; Radke 2-4, R, 3RBI, HR; T Wood 2-4, R, RBI, SB; Bauer 2-4, 2R, 2B, SB; Roach 3-4, R, 2RBI, SB; Chilcote 1-4, R, RBI; Heindselman R, SB.
In the second game, Okanogan took advantage of five Chelan errors to score its 13 runs, two of which were earned runs.
Jenna Radke picked up the win, striking out seven, walking seven and giving up 11 hits and eight earned runs over seven innings.
Chelan committed five errors to three for Okanogan.
Okanogan (13) - Johnson 1-5, 2R, SB; Serles R, BB, SB; P. Wood 3-4, 3RBI; Radke 2-4, 2RBI, 2B; V. Bauer 2-4, 2R, 2B, SB; Roach 2-3, 2R, 2RBI, BB, 2B, 2SB; Chilcote 1-2, RBI, HBP; Little 1-3, R, RBI, HBP; Gilchrist 2R, SB; Rivas 2R, 2SB.
Tonasket 16, Soap Lake 0
Tonasket 25, Soap Lake 8
SOAP LAKE - Tonasket dismantled Soap Lake, taking the opener 16-0 and the nightcap 25-8 on April 13.
In the first game, Jaelynn DeJong pitched a no-hitter, striking out six and walking one over three innings.
Vannessa Keller hit two home runs (5RBI) while Grace Cory and Jacie Deebach each had one homer.
Tonasket (16) - Whitaker 2R, HBP, SB; Attwood 1-3, R, RBI, SB; Barroca 2-3, 2R, 2RBI, 2 2B, 2SB; DeJong 1-3, RBI, 2B; Sutton R, BB; Wilson 3-3, 3R, RBI, 2B, SB; Cory 1-2, 2R, 2RBI, HR, HBP; V. Keller 2-2, 3R, 5RBI, BB, 2HR; Deebach 2-3, 2R, HR, SB.
In the second game, Grace Cory and Madison Prock each pitched two innings, combining to strike out five, walk five and yield three hits and four earned runs.
Emma Sutton hit a home run and two triples to go with four RBI.
Jade Barroca went 3-3 with a double, triple and six RBI.
Tonasket (25) - Attwood 1-3, 4R, 2RBI, 2BB, 2SB; Crutcher 2-4, 3R, RBI, BB, 2SB; Barroca 3-3, 3R, 6RBI, 2BB, 2B, 3B, SB; DeJong 2-5, 3R, 2RBI, 2B, SB; Sutton 3-3, 4R, 4RBI, 2BB, 3B, HR, SB; Wilson 1-3, 2R, 2RBI, 2BB, 2B; Cory 1-3; Prock 1-1, R; V. Keller R, HBP, SB; J. Keller 1-1, 2R, BB, SB; Deebach 3-3, 2R, 2RBI, BB, SB.
Oroville 26, Omak 21
OMAK – Oroville hung on for a 26-21 non-league win over Omak on April 11.
The Hornets jumped out to an 11-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
The Pioneers fought back before coming up just short.
Omak (21) - Ross 3-6, 3R; Fjellman 3-6, 3R; Nichols 4-5, 3R; Arciniega 2-4, 5R; Palmanteer 2-5, 4R; Fahey 2-5, 2R; Sanabria 1-4, R.
ACH 5, Inchelium 4
ACH 4, Inchelium 3
COULEE CITY - Almira/Coulee-Hartline squeezed by Inchelium 5-4 and 4-3 in league softball games April 9.
The Warriors led 4-1 after the first inning and 5-1 after two innings.
The Hornets closed to 5-3 with two runs in the top of the fourth and another run in the fifth.
Inchelium out hit ACH, 6-3, in the first game but the Hornets committed four errors to none for the Warriors.
ACH was led on the mound by Sarah Bradshaw, who struck out nine, walked two and gave up four earned runs on six hits.
For Inchelium, Meika Heath struck out five, walked four and gave up one earned run on three hits over six innings.
Inchelium (4) - C. Simpson 1-4, SB; Desautel 2-3, 2R, BB, 3SB; Heath RBI; A. Simpson 1-2, R, RBI, HBP, SB; Kholer 1-3, R, RBI, 2B; Romero RBI; Stensgar 1-2, BB, 2B.
ACH (5) - Oliver 1-3, 2R, BB, SB; Correia 1-3, R; G. Isaak 1-3, R, 2RBI; Sy. Cook R, BB; Pinar 2BB.
In the second game, Inchelium led 2-0 after two innings and 3-1 after four innings.
ACH pushed across two runs in the sixth inning to tie the game.
In the bottom of the eighth, the Warriors’ Oshun Parrish singled with one out. With two outs she reached third on a single by Kendall Correia hen scored on an error.
ACH finished with 10 hits and an error to Inchelium’s five hits and two errors.
ACH’s McKenna Oliver got the victory with six strikeouts, nine walks, five hits and three earned runs over eight innings.
Inchelium’s Mika Heath went 2.2 innings, striking out one, walking three and giving up an earned run on three hits. Ryle Desautel closed the last give innings, striking out five, walking three and yielded five hits with no earned runs.
Inchelium (3) - C. Simpson 1-3, R, RBI, BB, 2SB; Desautel BB; Heath 1-3; A. Simpson 1-3, BB; Kholer R, BB; Erickson 1-3, BB; Stensgar R, 3BB; Ford 1-3, RBI.
ACH (4) - Oliver 2-4, R, BB, SB; Correia 2-5; Bradshaw 1-2, BB, HBP; G. Isaak 2BB; Rushton 1-3, R, HBP; Cook 1-2, R, 2BB, HBP; Parrish 3-4, R.
Other scores last week:
April 13
Brewster 15, Lake Roosevelt 11
Lake Roosevelt 18, Brewster 3
Pateros 24, Bridgeport 2
Pateros 25, Bridgeport 1
April 11
Okanogan 9, Tonasket 3
Pateros 18, Manson 8
