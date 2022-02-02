BREWSTER — Residents needing COVID-19 tests may have a longer wait to get results.
Three Rivers Hospital, 507 Hospital Way, offers non-urgent COVID-19 testing from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The demand for tests is high, so the hospital has been notifying patients that results may not come in until 48 to 72 hours later.
“We are urging everyone to please plan ahead when they need to travel,” said Business Development Coordinator Jennifer Best. “Check with your airport and airlines regarding their requirements for testing. Some have extended the testing window to 72 hours before your flight, and you also need to keep in mind how long it could take for results to come back.”
Best added that some airports, such as Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, offer on-site testing. However, there could be fees and other requirements.
Although the holidays are over, test turnaround time has not yet lessened. Winter storms have contributed to delays, along with intermittent supply shortages and the rare shipping snafu, but Best noted that the higher volume of testing requested is the main issue.
A Quest Diagnostics representative picks up send-out tests by 5 p.m. each weekday from the hospital and transports them to its laboratory in Seattle. However, the same laboratory also accepts samples from surrounding states in addition to health care providers throughout Washington.
“We’re told Quest accepts several thousands of samples every day, and they are run in batches,” Best said. “Because of the work flow involved there, it’s also impossible to request that they pull out one sample to run faster than all the rest.”
Those needing a travel test should come to the hospital’s main entrance between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays, where they’ll be asked to check in and complete the required paperwork before testing, she said.
Residents who have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 should call the Three Rivers Family Medicine clinic, 509-689-3749, for screening before getting tested. The clinic staff helps patients complete some intake paperwork over the phone and provides directions to the private testing area.
For non-travel testing, Director of Ancillary Services Jeremy Vandelac advises testing about two to three days after developing symptoms, or five days following an exposure. That may help ensure more accurate results.
Because of short supply, the hospital reserves its rapid tests and in-house PCR tests for emergency room patients needing transfer, inpatients and those presenting severe symptoms.
Non-urgent questions about the testing process at Three Rivers are best directed to covid@trhospital.net to keep phone lines open, but residents can also call the hospital at 509-689-2517, best said.
Three Rivers also provides updates online at https://threerivershospital.net/covid-19-information/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.