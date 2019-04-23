Chelan and Cashmere come north for victories
OROVILLE – Tonasket’s Chris Rivera exploded for five goals in a 7-2 league soccer win over Oroville on April 16.
Also scoring for the Tigers (7-3 overall, 5-1 league) were Cristian Zarazua and Hector Guevara.
“Goalies played well, only giving up two goals,” said Tonasket coach James Elias, whose team leads the Central Washington B League by a half-game over Bridgeport (7-1, 4-1).
“Even though we scored a lot of goals, we did not play well as a team,” Elias said. “We still need to improve our team play.”
No scoring was received for Oroville.
Chelan 2, Okanogan 1
OKANOGAN – Chelan scored in the final minutes to edge Okanogan, 2-1, in a physical Caribou Trail League match April 16.
Okanogan(5-5 overall, 1-4 league) tied the match on a goal by Josue Ramos from an assist by Leithan Gillespie early in the second half.
The flow of the match went back and forth, with each team having chances at a winning goal.
The Goats (5-4, 2-2) got the winner about two minutes left in the 80-minute match, which went an additional three minutes for stoppage because a couple Chelan players were injured late.
“We had lots of scoring opportunities but just couldn't score,” said Okanogan coach Dean Klepec.
April 16 scores
Cashmere 7, Omak 1
Manson 3, Brewster 2
Bridgeport 5, Liberty Bell 0
Pateros at Ephrata, rescheduled for April 19
Softball
Okanogan 14, Omak 1
OKANOGAN - Okanogan used eight hits and five Omak errors to score a 14-1 league softball victory April 16.
The Bulldogs jumped on the Pioneers with five runs in the first inning and kept scoring in every inning of the game.
In the second inning, Okanogan’s Jenna Radke knocked out a three-run home run.
Vivienne Bauer went 2-2 with 2RBI and Emma Chilcote was 2-3 with two doubles.
Omak got its run in the top of the fifth, starting with Trinity Fjellman walking with one out. She reached third on a single by Rhumor Perry and scored on an error .
The Bulldogs used a committee of pitchers - Vivienne Bauer (2I), Jenna Radke (2I) and Trinity Wood (1I) - who combined for six strikeouts, four walks, three hits and no earned runs.
Sidney Nichols took the loss for the Pioneers, which gave up seven earned runs.
Omak (1) - Fjellman R, BB; Perry 2-2, BB; Nichols 1-3; Palmanteer BB; Eiffert BB; Arciniega HBP.
Okanogan (14) - Johnson R, BB; Serles 1-3, 2R, RBI, BB, 2B, SB; Gilchrist 3R; P. Wood 1-2, HBP; Rivas 1-1, 2RBI; Radke 1-2, 2R, 3RBI, BB, HR, HBP; T. Wood R, RBI; V. Bauer 2-2, 2R, 2RBI, BB, 2B; Roach RBI; Chilcote 2-3, R, RBI, 2 2B; Little R, BB; P. Bauer R.
Tonasket 17, Oroville 2
TONASKET - Tonasket pounded out 13 hits in knocking off Oroville, 17-2, in four innings of a league game April 16.
Grace Cory relieved starter Jaelyn DeJong in the first inning, striking out two, walking none, giving up two hits and having no earned runs.
Kylar Anderson took the loss for Tonasket.
Oroville (2) - Fox R, RBI; M. Whiteaker RBI; Maddox 1-2; R. Whiteaker 1-2; Smithers R, SB; Anderson HBP.
Tonasket (17) - J. Keller 2-3, 2R, 2RBI, HBP, SB; Attwood 3-3, 2R, 2RBI, BB; Barroca 1-1, 2R, RBI, 3BB, SB; DeJong 1-3, 2R, 3RBI, BB, 2B; Sutton 2-4, 2R, 2RBI, SB; Wilson 2-2, 2R, BB; Whitaker 1-3, R, 2RBI, BB; Cory 1-2, 2R, 2RBI, 2BB, 2B, 2SB; V. Keller 2R, BB, HBP.
Waterville-Mansfield 10, Bridgeport 0
WATERVILLE - Waterville-Mansfield scored in four straight innings to dispatch Bridgeport, 10-0, in a league softball game April 16.
The Shockers’ Ariana Salcido got the win, striking out seven, walking two and giving up two hits over five innings.
The Fillies’ Irene Jimenez took the loss.
Bridgeport (0) - Ibarra BB; Calderon BB; Jimenez 1-2; Garcia 1-1.
April 16
Brewster 15, Liberty Bell 1
Lake Roosevelt 14, Pateros 0
Baseball
Tonasket 19, Oroville 0
TONASKET - Tonasket came within a walk and a hit batter by a pitch of a perfect game in a 19-0 win over Oroville in a league baseball game April 16.
Tanner Anderson (3-4) drove in five runs and Riley Haug (4-4) had four RBI to lead the Tigers, which finished with 16 hits.
Tonasket’s four pitchers - Riley Haug, Austin Wood, Tanner Anderson and Tiler Morris - finished with 13 strikeouts and a walk.
Oroville pitchers Easton Anderson and Hunter Rounds combined for a strikeout, four walks and eight earned runs.
Oroville (0) - Mathis BB, SB; Thompson HBP.
Tonasket (19) - Bretz 1-2, 3R, 2BB, 2SB; Anderson 3-4, 4R, 5RBI, 2B; R. Haug 4-4,, 2R, 4RBI, SB; Williams 3-4, 2R, 3RBI, 2B, SB; Wood 1-3, 2R, BB; Morris 1-4, 2R, RBI, SB; Thornton 1-4, 2RBI; Bolich 2-3, R, RBI BB; P. Haug 1-3, 3R, 3RBI, 2B, 2SB.
Brewster 13, Liberty Bell 1
WINTHROP - Brewster pushed across six runs in the final inning for a 13-1 league baseball victory over Liberty Bell on April 16.
The Mountain Lions led 1-0 after the first inning before the Bears scored seven runs in the next two innings.
Brewster scored six in the top of the seventh, keyed by four walks, three errors and a single by Quincy Vassar.
The Bears’ Kade Kelpman pitched six innings, striking out nine with no walks, three hits and no earned runs.
Vassar closed the final inning with a strikeout.
Liberty Bell tossed three pitchers - Peter Aspholm, David Kominak and Sam Neitlich - who combined for five strikeouts, six walks, eight hits and three earned runs.
Brewster finished with one error to five for Liberty Bell.
Brewster (13) - Taylor 1-4, BB; Jarrell 1-4, 2R, RBI, BB, SB; Kelly RBI, BB; Ashworth 1-5, 3R, RBI; Vassar 1-3 2R, BB, SB; Gebbers 2-4, 2RBI, SB; McGuire 2R, BB; Sonneman 2R, BB; Kelpman 2-4, R, 2RBI 3B.
Liberty Bell (1) - Patterson 2-3, SB; Holston R; Aspholm RBI; Kominak 1-3; Moriarty HBP.
Lake Roosevelt 19, Pateros 1
COULEE DAM - Lake Roosevelt took advantage of 13 walks and six errors to topple Pateros, 19-1, in five innings of a baseball game April 16.
The Billygoats saw a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning evaporate with nine Raider runs in the bottom of the inning.
The Raiders threw five pitchers, who combined for seven strikeouts, no walks, five hits and no earned runs.
The Billygoats used four pitchers who combined for four strikeouts, 13 walks, seven hits and 12 earned runs.
Pateros (1) - Miller 2-2, R; Rossman 1-2, HBP; K. Thixton 1-1, SB; Foster HBP; Moore 1-1.
Lake Roosevelt (19) - Egbert 2-4, R, 4RBI, BB, 2B; H. Whitelaw 2-2, 2R, 5RBI, 2SB, 2HBP; Nicholson R, RBI, 3BB; Johnson s1-4, R, RBI; Baker R, HBP; Desautel R; T. Whitelaw 1-2, 3R, 2RBI BB; St. Pierre 3R, 3BB; Rasmussen 3R, 2BB; Donn 1-1, R, RBI, 2B; Kiser R, RBI, BB; Waters R, BB.
April 16
Waterville-Mansfield 12, Bridgeport 2
