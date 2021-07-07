Medical Lake rider takes junior honors at Chesaw
CHESAW — Joy Abrahamson, Omak, claimed the all-around title at the 79th annual Chesaw Fourth of July Rodeo on Sunday afternoon.
Abrahamson placed second in senior cow riding and second in open barrels.
Cheyannae Hughes, Medical Lake, claimed the junior all-around title by placing first in junior cow riding and second in junior barrels.
Chesaw’s pre-rodeo festivities began with kids’ games and wrapped up with a parade through town. Front-line workers and first responders were honored.
A chicken chase, for youngsters age 5 and younger, brought dozens of impromptu cowboys and cowgirls into the arena to try catching a bird. Those who did got to take it home.
Boone McKinney and John McCoy returned as clowns. Mike Stansbury was the announcer.
Senior roping — 1, Tucker Cool, Davenport.
AL CAMP | Special to The Chronicle
Alec Frasier, Republic, prepares to hit the dirt as the saddles slips off his airborne horse in the ranch bronc event.
Abrahamson claims all-around title
Bareback — 1, Cody White, Twisp. 2, Aaron Buckley, Colville.
Saddle bronc — No rides.
Ranch saddle bronc — 1, Steven Maupin, Tonasket. 2, Jarrod Edgell, Chesaw. 3, Devin McKinney, Chesaw. 4, Chase Nigg, Chesaw.
Senior cow riding — 1, Stewart Leslie, Chesaw. 2, Joy Abrahamson, Omak. 3, Jake Nelaon, Curlew. 4, Jarrod Edgell, Chesaw.
Wild cow milking — 1, Stewart Leslie and Jake Nelson. 2, Marcus Mays and Boone McKinney. 3, Dustin Nigg and Devin McKinney. 4, Aaron Buckley and T. White.
Open barrels — 1, Rayann Wiley, Northport. 2, Joy Abrahamson, Omak. 3, Charlee Zollmzn, Chewelah. 4, Brittany Jewett, Chesaw.
Junior roping — 1, Charlee Buchert, Tonasket. 2, Cooper Ives, Okanogan.
Junior barrels — 1, Dalley Bebee, Medical Lake. 2, Cheyannae Hughes, Medical Lake. 3, Hattie Buchert, Tonasket. 4, Clay Fouts, Deer Park.
Junior cow riding — 1, Cheyannae Hughes, Medical Lake.
Peewee barrels — 1, Harper Latimer, Tonasket. 2, Hallie Corum, Riverside. 3, Wyatt McDaniel, Tonasket.
