Warriors top Quilcene, 50-20
TACOMA – Almira/Coulee-Hartline cruised to a 50-20 victory over Quilcene to win the state 1B football championship Dec. 4 at Mount Tahoma Stadium.
The Warriors (12-0) led at halftime, 36-0. Quilcene (10-2) didn’t make it onto the scoreboard in the third quarter.
Parker Roberts started ACH’s scoring with a 68-yard run with 6:35 left in the first quarter; the scoring drive covered 78 yards in two plays, according to statistics from the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association. Dane Isaak rushed for the two-point conversion.
Grady Murray scored less than two minutes later on a 27-yard pass play from Isaak. The conversion pass failed.
In the second period, Roberts scored on a 62-yard run. Isaak’s pass to Murray was good for two points.
ACH struck twice more before the half, first on an 81-yard pass play from Isaak to Murray and then by Murray on a 69-yard punt return. Isaak’s rush after the first score was good for two.
After the break, Roberts scored on a 25-yard pass from Isaak, with Carter Pitts rushing for two points.
Quilcene’s first score came with 3:04 left in the third quarter on a Nathan Kieffer pass to Ashton Johnston for 29 yards. Kieffer’s conversion run failed.
In the final period, Isaak ran 27 yards for ACH’s final score of the game. Pitts’ conversion run failed.
Quilcene scored twice more, first on a 55-yard run by Bishop Budnek and then on a two-yard run by Budnek. Isaiah Reimann tacked on extra-point kicks to go with each touchdown.
ACH had 429 yards of offense, including 247 on the ground. Quilcene had 275 yards, with 174 rushing, and had the ball almost twice as long as ACH, 39 minutes and 59 seconds to the Warriors’ 20:01.
The Warriors fumbled twice, but recovered both. They were penalized seven times for 47 yards. No interceptions were thrown by either team.
Quilcene had four fumbles and lost two of them. The Rangers saw two flags for 10 yards in penalties.
With the win, the Warriors have won the state title five times since 1990, according to WIAA statistics. A different configuration, Mansfield-Coulee-Hartline, won in 1985.
ACH has made the playoffs several times since 2001. The Warriors played in the B-8 classification until 2006; in 2007 the current classifications were adopted, with ACH playing 1B (though still 8-man).
1B/B-8
2021 – First, beat Quilcene
2019 – Tied for third.
2018 – Second (Odessa won).
2017 – First, beat Sunnyside Christian.
2015 – First, beat Lummi Nation.
2011 – Tied for third.
2007 – First, beat Odessa.
1990 – First, beat Colton.
1985 – First (as Mansfield-Coulee-Hartline), beat Rosalia.
ACH made the first and rounds of playoffs several other years. Almira, on its own, also has made the playoffs.
Game stats, WIAA
ACH
Rushing – Parker Roberts, 5-for-157, 2 touchdowns; Dane Isaak, 13-for-99, 1 touchdown; Carter Pitts, 3-for-13; Jack Militor, 1-for-2; Grady Murray, 3-for-14. Total, 25-for-285; net 247.
Passing – Dane Isaak, 4-for-7, 162 yards, 3 touchdowns, 1 sack; Grady Murray, 1-for-1, 20 yards. Total, 5-for-8, 182 yards, 3 touchdowns, 1 sack.
Receiving – Grady Murray, 3-for-137, 2 touchdowns; Parker Roberts, 1-for-25, 1 touchdown; Cody Kagele, 1-for-20. Total, 5-for-182, 3 touchdowns.
Returns – Grady Murray, 2 punts for 96 yards, 1 kickoff for 11 yards; Jack Molitor, 2 kickoffs for 17 yards. Total, 2 punts for 96 yards, 3 kickoffs for 28 yards.
Defense – Parker Roberts, 6.5 tackles; Dane Isaak, 6 tackles; Reece Isaak, 5.5 tackles, 1 sack; John Pierce and Cooper Correia, 5 tackles each; Grady Murray, 4.5 tackles; unidentified, 4 tackles, 3 forced fumbles; Cody Allsbrook, 3.5 tackles; Cody Kagele, 2.5 tackles; W. Allsbrook, 2 tackles; Jon Schneider, Everett Wood and Caseen Murray, 1 tackle each; Carter Pitts, Jack Molitor and Denim Kenney, 0.5 tackles each.
Participants – Parker Roberts, Dane Isaak, Caseen Murray, Grady Murray, Cody Allsbrook, Tristen Wood, Carter Pitts, Jack Molitor, Cody Kagele, Everett Wood, Cooper Correia, Reece Isaak, John Pierce, Jon Schneider, Denim Kenney, W. Allsbrook.
Quilcene
Rushing – Bishop Budnek, 19-for-139, 2 touchdowns; Kevin Alejo, 5-for-17; Shannon Kutler, 4-for-18; Ashton Johnston, 5-for-9; Jayden Love, 2-for-5; Nathan Kieffer, 5-for-0. Total: 40-for-188; net 174.
Passing – Nathan Kieffer, 6-f0r-10, 101 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 sack. Total, 6-for-10, 1 touchdown, 1 sack.
Receiving – Kevin Alejo, 3-for-28; Ashton Johnston, 2-for-49, 1 touchdown; Dominic Smith, 1-for-24. Total, 6-for-101, 1 touchdown.
Returns – Kevin Alejo, 3 kickoffs for 8 yards; Jeremy Allen, 2 kickoffs for 2 yards; Isaiah Reimann, 1 kickoff for 1 yard; unidentified, 1 kickoff. Total, 7 kickoffs for 11 yards.
Defense – Ashton Johnston, 7.5 tackles; Deakon Budnek, 5.5 tackles; unidentified, 4 tackles, 2 forced fumbles; Kevin Alejo, 3 tackles; Jeremy Allen and Shannon Kutler, 2 tackles each; James Miller, 1.5 tackles, 1 sack; Bishop Budnek and Jayden Love, 1 tackle each; Taylor Boling, 0.5 tackle.
Participants – Jayden Love, Bishop Budnek, Dominic Smith, James Miller, Nathan Kieffer, Kevin Alejo, Jeremy Allen, Isaiah Reimann, Shannon Kutler, Ashton Johnston, Taylor Boling, Deakon Budnek.
Quilcene 0 0 6 14 20
ACH 14 22 8 6 50
