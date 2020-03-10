RENTON – Academic state champions for the 2019-20 winter sports season were announced last week, with two area teams among the winners.
Washington Interscholastic Activities Association, Dairy Farmers of Washington and Les Schwab Tires run the scholastic awards program to recognize the teams with the highest grade point averages among all Washington high schools. Awards are given according to competition classification.
Almira/Coulee-Hartline wrestlers were the 1B academic champs with a combined 3.337 grade point average for 11 team members.
Curlew’s eight-member dance and drill team placed first among 1B schools with a 3.457 grade point average.
Winning teams were honored during state championships.
