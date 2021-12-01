MOSES LAKE – Almira/Coulee-Hartline will meet Quilcene on Saturday, Dec. 4, in the 1B state football championship game.
Tickets must be purchased in advance through the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association website. Game time is noon at Mount Tahoma High School, 4634 S. 74th St., Tacoma.
ACH earned its spot in the title game by beating Naselle-Grays River Valley, 68-21, Nov. 27 at Lions Field, Moses Lake. Quilcene topped Odessa, 36-12, later that day at the same site, thus ending the possibility of an all-central Washington season finale.
The Warriors started the scoring 15 seconds into the game as quarterback Dane Isaak ran 53 yards for a touchdown. The two-point conversion run by Parker Roberts was good.
Naselle responded 18 second later when Kolten Lindstrom ran for 54 yards and the score. Joe Strange’s two-point run was good, leaving the score knotted at 8-8 less than a minute into the contest.
ACH scored twice more in the first quarter, first on a Grady Murray run for 47 yards and then on an Isaak pass to Cody Kagele for an 18-yard score. Two-point runs by Isaak were good.
The Warriors scored four more touchdowns before the half on a Murray run for 60 yards, a Murray run for 32 yards, an Isaak toss to Murray for 40 yards and an Isaak pass to Murray for 19 yards. Conversion runs by Isaak and Carter Pitts were good; two others failed.
Sandwiched in between ACH’s second and third scores of the second quarter was a Comet score when Jacob Lindstrom ran for 15 yards. The conversion run failed.
Halftime saw ACH ahead, 52-14.
Naselle struck first after the break as Strange ran for a yard. The conversion attempt – a pass from Strange to Jason Harman – failed.
ACH responded with an Isaak pass to Murray for 24 yards. Isaak’s conversion run was good.
Naselle wrapped up its third quarter scoring on a Strange pass to Harman for 62 yards. The conversion run failed.
Each team scored one touchdown in the fourth quarter. ACH added a five-yard rushing touchdown by Isaak at the top of the quarter, with Pitts’ conversion run good, and Naselle’s Kolten Lindstrom ran for three yards at the end of the quarter. Luke Johnson’s conversion run failed.
ACH amassed 509 yards of offense, 388 of them on the ground. Naselle had 323 yards of offense, 203 of them rushing. The teams were nearly even through the air, with ACH passing for 121 yards and Naselle connecting for 120.
The Warriors saw the penalty flag five times for a loss of 45 yards, while the Comets drew six flags for a 35-yard loss. ACH had no turnovers, while Naselle had two – one fumble and one interception.
ACH has made the playoffs several times since 2001, according to WIAA statistics. The Warriors played in the B-8 classification until 2006; in 2007 the current classifications were adopted, with ACH playing 1B (though still 8-man).
The Warriors have won the state title four times since 1990. A different configuration, Mansfield-Coulee-Hartline, won in 1985.
1B/B-8
2019 – Tied for third.
2018 – Second (Odessa won).
2017 – First, beat Sunnyside Christian.
2015 – First, beat Lummi Nation.
2011 – Tied for third.
2007 – First, beat Odessa.
1990 – First, beat Colton.
1985 – First (as Mansfield-Coulee-Hartline), beat Rosalia.
ACH made the first and rounds of playoffs several other years. Almira, on its own, also has made the playoffs.
WIAA announced that ACH senior Cooper Correia was an athlete of the week for week 11 after he helped the Warriors down Wilbur-Creston-Keller 46-16 in the quarterfinal game. He had nine tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble on defense.
ACH
Passing – Dane Isaak, 6-for-9, 121 yards, 4 touchdowns.
Rushing – Grady Murray, 6-for-163, 3 touchdowns; Dane Isaak, 15-for-161, 2 touchdowns; Parker Roberts, 5-f0r-39; Carter Pitts, 8-for-23; Grayson Beal, 2-for-2; Jack Molitor, 1-for-0; unidentified player, 1-for-0.
Receiving – Grady Murray, 4-for-83, 3 touchdowns; Parker Roberts, 1-for-20; Cody Kagele, 1-for-18, 1 touchdown.
Defense – Reece Isaak, 12 tackles; Grady Murray, 6 tackles; Cody Allsbrook and Cooper Correia, 4 tackles each; Dane Isaak and Parker Roberts, 3.5 tackles each; John Pierce, 3 tackles; Cody Kagele, 2 tackles; Jack Molitor and Everett Wood, 1 tackle each.
Naselle
Passing – Joe Strange, 6-for-12, 116 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception; Jacob Lindstrom, 2-for-5, 4 yards.
Rushing – Kolten Lindstrom, 14-for-107, 2 touchdowns; Jason Harman, 6-for-66; Joe Strange, 11-for- 34, 1 touchdown; Jacob Lindstrom, 2-for-12, 1 touchdown; unidentified player, 1-for-(-16).
Receiving – Jason Harman, 1-for-62, 1 touchdown; Craig Reitz, 2-for-24; Trent Stephens, 2-for-20; Kolten Lindstrom, 3-for-14.
Defense – Elmer Toftemark, 5.5 tackles; Joe Strange, 4.5 tackles; Jason Harman, 3 tackles; Trent Stephens, Kolten Lindstrom and George Wilson, 2.5 tackles each; Craig Reitz, Riley Thorsen and Jack Strange, 2 tackles each; Jacob Lindstrom, 1 tackle; William Anderson, 0.5 tackle
