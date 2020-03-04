SPOKANE – Almira/Coulee-Hartline started the 1B state boys’ basketball tournament with a 62-30 win over Rainier Christian on Wednesday morning, March 4.
No. 10-seeded ACH will meet No. 1 Odessa at 10:30 a.m. tomorrow, March 5, in the Spokane Arena.
ACH beat No. 7-seeded Rainier Christian in every quarter, building a 33-14 halftime lead.
The Warriors had three players with double-digit scoring: Reece Isaak with 19, Brayton Schafer with 11 and Chase Gerard with 10. Thomas McWalter pulled down 11 rebounds, while Reece Isaak had 10.
Gerard and Murray each had two three-pointers, while Schafer was 5-5 from the charity stripe.
ACH players made 61.5 percent of their free throws, 40.7 percent of field goals and 31.6 percent of their three-point shots.
Landen Bruce led Rainier Christian with 12. Mason Homolka contributed 10.
ACH (62) – Gerard 10, Roberts 1 Schafer 11, R. Isaak 19, Murray 8, D. Isaak 3, Kagele 1, McWalter 4, Correia 3, O’Neil 2.
Rainier Christian (30) – Homolka 10, Bruce 12, Knott 6, C. Thomas 2, Nelson, E. Thomas, Roney, Liu, Tran, Lewis.
