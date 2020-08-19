OLYMPIA — Hunters who bought a multi-season permit application for elk earlier this year but were not selected in the April drawing still have a chance to get an elk tag.
A surplus of tags means an additional 115 people will be selected for surplus elk multi-season tags, said the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
In past years, hunters would camp out and form lines for the opportunity to secure an elk permit. Given the risk of COVID-19, the department is releasing the tags differently this year.
“The next sequential 115 hunters on the original official draw list of elk multi-season tags will have an opportunity to buy the remaining tags,” said Peter Vernie, licensing division manager. “By using the existing official draw list from April, this prevents large group gatherings at retail locations and keeps the opportunity fair.”
Elk hunters can log in on the WILD System to see if they are eligible to buy an elk multi-season tag. Eligibility was announced Aug. 18.
The remaining 115 elk multi-season tag winners will receive an email from the department notifying them that they are eligible to buy a multi-season elk tag.
Also on Aug. 18, the state made available 2,723 deer multi-season tags on a first-come, first-served basis. Hunters can buy licenses online, over the phone or at an authorized dealer. The department’s regional offices and headquarters in Olympia remain closed to in-person license sales.
Hunters who want to buy a deer multi-season tag must have purchased a 2020 deer multi-season special hunt application and have a general season deer license before buying a multi-season tag. Hunters who already have their 2020 general season tags must surrender them by contacting the licensing department at 360-902-2464 before buying the multi-season tag.
There is no purchase deadline for the elk or deer multi-season tags.
Multi-season deer tags will remain on sale until the tag limit is reached. Hunters who purchase a multi-season tag will not lose points in their multi-season deer or elk special hunt application categories, the department said.
Hunters with multi-season tags can hunt all three weapon choices (modern firearm, muzzleloader, archery), season permitting, until their tag is filled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.