WINTHROP – Adna shut out Liberty Bell, 3-0, in a state 1B/2B soccer quarterfinal match on Nov. 16.
“Although we finished our season with the loss to Adna, I feel so proud of the effort and the quality of soccer that we reached as a team,” said Liberty Bell coach Lincoln Post. “We started slowly against Adna and gave up early goals but once we settled into the game, we played quality soccer.
“I think the level of soccer throughout the state continues to improve. Once we face teams outside our league it is clear that we have our work cut out for us.”
The Mountains Lions, which finished the season at 13-5, graduate four seniors - Ali Palm, Tommie Ochoa, Maya Sheely and Naomi Carter.
“Out of 22 active players we had 14 who scored during the course of our season.,” said Post.
“We start our season in the heat of August and end in the chill of November,” the coach said. “We played 21 matches, 80-minute games, and joined together five to six days a week to play or practice. It feels both like a quick whirlwind season and also a long journey filed with challenges and a lot of joy.
“There was great competition in our league and some epic battles that define the beauty for me of team sport.”
Post said the district championship, a 6-5 win over league champion Tonasket in a shootout, was a “coaching highlight.”
“There are individual stats that represent effort and skill, but the beauty of a team sport is that we sink or swim as whole team,” the coach said. “There are not defensive statistics and defense is such an important part of success. That said one of my favorite stats is how many players scored for our team this season.
Liberty Bell has appeared in state 13 times since 2003, including every year since 2012.
They finished fourth last year after reaching the Final Four, falling 3-0 to Adna in Sumner.
The Mountain Lions in the Final Four have finished second once and fourth four times over the years.
