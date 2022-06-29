OLYMPIA — The minimum age to take the all-online hunter education course has increased from 9 to 18.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife made the change June 1.
Students under 18 can complete the online course, but must attend a field skills evaluation before they can become certified, said the department.
Traditional classroom courses also are available. There is no minimum age to take a course with an instructor-led component.
Hunters can find hunter education course information and short video resources to reinforce safety practices for new hunters on the department’s website. Experienced hunters who have never taken a hunter education class may also find them valuable, department officials said.
All hunters born after Jan. 1, 1972, must complete a hunter education course to buy a hunting license.
The hunter education deferral is another option for students 10 and up who want to try hunting before completing a hunter education course. The deferral allows a person to go hunting with an experienced hunter for one year before completing hunter education.
Approximately 1,000 certified volunteer instructors typically teach more than 700 free hunter education courses each year.
More information is on the hunting clinics page of the department’s website.
