OLYMPIA – Several state and federal agencies have imposed campfire and general burn bans because of hot weather and dry conditions.
Other activities, such as target shooting, also restricted.
DNR imposes ban
Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz has signed an order for a statewide burn ban on all forest lands protected by the state Department of Natural Resources.
The order went into effect July 2. It bans outdoor burning, campfires, the use of charcoal briquettes and prescribed burns on all forest lands within DNR’s fire protection through Sept. 30.
The order supersedes all other burn bans in effect on DNR-protected forest lands within the state.
Fire danger has increased following prolonged drought, a record-breaking heat wave and expected winds that can spread a wildfire quickly through the dry grasses and forests, said DNR. Fireworks were expected to further increase that danger over the Fourth of July weekend.
“The record-breaking temperatures we saw last weekend have left our state bone dry, and the risks from fireworks and other holiday activities make the situation even more precarious,” said Franz. “I am asking everyone in Washington to do their part to protect our firefighters and our communities this summer. Please do not start a fire outside, and please do not set off your own fireworks this weekend.”
BLM issues order
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management Spokane District has issued a fire restrictions order because of fire danger.
The order prohibits the discharging of a firearm, except while engaged in lawful hunt pursuant to state, federal or tribal law and regulations; and building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, including charcoal briquette fires, except when contained within provided metal rings.
The temporary ban took effect July 1 in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima counties.
“The new restrictions are expected to be in effect until fire conditions change,” said the agency. “The agency is encouraging target shooters to visit local private and public target range facilities during this time.”
In addition to prohibiting target shooting and some campfires, restrictions on the use of off-road vehicles and smoking also are prohibited on public lands administered by the BLM and the Bureau of Reclamation in eastern Washington.
Parks prohibits campfires
Washington State Parks is banning wood and charcoal fires at its parks statewide and on ocean beaches in the seashore conservation area.
The ban went into effect July 2.
With extreme hot and dry conditions affecting the entire state, the campfire ban is necessary to help prevent accidental wildfires, said agency officials.
Gas or propane self-contained camping stoves and portable gas/propane fire pits are permitted in designated camping and picnic sites.
The ban aligns with the order issued by Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz pertaining to all forest lands within the Department of Natural Resources’ fire protection area.
The burn ban is in effect until further notice.
Forest expands restrictions
Expanded campfire restrictions went into effect July 1 in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest because of increased fire danger related to the current heat wave.
The expanded restriction prohibits all wood, wood stove and charcoal briquette fires forest-wide, including campgrounds and wilderness areas.
Use of pressurized liquid gas stoves is still allowed, provided such devices are used in areas that are barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable material within three feet of the device and meet the fire underwriter’s specifications for safety, said the agency.
“We very much appreciate the public’s understanding and cooperation as added restrictions have become necessary to reduce the threat of wildfire on national forest lands,” said Acting Forest Fire Staff Officer Kyle Cannon. “The extreme heat has resulted in rapidly drying fuels and we are now experiencing high fire danger conditions throughout the forest.
“The situation changed rapidly over the last week and we are being responsive to conditions on the ground as well as the concerns of local communities. We recognize that this is earlier than we typically see full fire restrictions in place and we appreciate the public’s support and diligence in preventing human caused fires.”
In addition to the campfire ban, the forest also prohibits:
-Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, building, designated campground, or while standing in an area three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.
-Parking or driving a vehicle off national forest roads and trails, except minimum travel over bare mineral soil to access dispersed camping.
-Possessing, discharging or using any kind of firework or pyrotechnic device.
-Using an explosive, such as exploding targets.
The Forest Service also suspended woodcutting temporarily in industrial fire precaution level zones 609E, 609W, 675, 678, 684 and 686 managed by the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, DN, and Yakama Bureau of Indian Affairs.
Restrictions were set for additional zones. More information is at www.dnr.wa.gov/ifpl.
