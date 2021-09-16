PORTLAND, Ore. – The U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management are marking National Public Lands Day on Sept. 25.
The Forest Service will waive fees at day-use recreation sites in Washington and Oregon. Fees also will be waived Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.
The fee waiver includes many Forest Service picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads and visitor centers. Fees for camping, cabin rentals or other permits still apply. Fees will continue to be charged at recreation sites operated by concessionaires unless the individual manager chooses to participate.
Also on Sept. 25, the BLM will host several National Public Lands Day events across Oregon and Washington. Locally, events are planned in Yakima and Spokane. More information is at www.neefusa.org/npld.
Free parking at Washington state parks will be offered Sept. 25 in recognition of National and Washington Public Lands Day.
Washington State Parks, state Department of Natural Resources and state Department of Fish and Wildlife are offering the Discover Pass-free day. Such free days apply to all visitor parking on DNR and fish and wildlife lands, and in day-use areas at state parks.
