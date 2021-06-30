WASHINGTON, D.C. – Several airports in and near Okanogan County will get a share of more than $217 million allocated to Washington airports under the American Rescue Plan.
Local airports on the funding list include Anderson Field, Brewster, $32,000; Grand Coulee Dam Airport, Electric City, $22,000; Omak Municipal Airport, Omak, $22,000; Dorothy Scott Airport, Oroville, $22,000, and Methow Valley State Airport, Winthrop, $22,000.
The awards will be distributed by the Federal Aviation Administration as part of $8 billion in grants to keep U.S. airport workers employed and construction projects going, and help U.S. airports recover from impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, said U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.
Airports can use the money for operational expenses, debt service payments, costs related to preventing spread of pathogens and rent relief to in-terminal retail and concession companies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.