Okanogan lands two on first team
OMAK - The Omak High School soccer team received the team sportsmanship award following voting for all-league honorees earlier this season in the Caribou Trail League.
Pete Spiegel of Cascade was voted coach of the year.
Cascade's Raul Mata, a senior midfielder, was named player of the year.
Cashmere showed that its young players matured a lot this season by upsetting league-champion Cascade, 2-0, in the CTL/CWB District tournament.
The Bulldogs should be the clear favorite next year after landing four underclassmen on the first team and two on the second team.
Cascade will be OK, with two underclassmen on the first team and two on the second team.
Chelan and Okanogan each have one underclassman on the first team. The Goats have two on the second team and the northern Bulldogs one on the second team.
Omak has two coming back that were on the honorable mention team.
Okanogan players on the first team were junior Josue Ramos at forward and senior Micah Downey as a defender.
The Bulldogs also had on the second team senior Jose Gonzalez at midfield and junior Julian Hernandez at goalie.
Only one goalie was chosen for first team and one for second team. None received honorable mention in the five-team CTL.
Omak landed three players as honorable mentions - juniors Reilly Davis at forward, Josef Avena at midfield and senior Patrick Ramey as defender.
First team (12)
Raul Mata, Cascade, senior, midfielder. Player of the year.
Arturo Avila, Cascade, junior, forward.
Evan Bakken, Cashmere, sophomore, forward.
Josue Ramos, Okanogan, junior, forward.
Daniel Sandoval, Cascade, senior, midfielder.
Ty Schoening, Cashmere, sophomore, midfielder.
Alexander Marron, Chelan, junior, midfielder.
Julian Alvarez, Cascade, junior, defender.
Ricardo Barragan, Cascade, senior, defender.
Jose Lanuza, Cashmere, junior, defender.]
Micah Downey, Okanogan, senior, defender.
Brian Damian, Cashmere, junior, goalie.
Second team (12)
Javier Reyna, Cashmere, junior, forward.
Miguel Castro, Chelan, senior, forward.
Anndrick Espana, Chelan, junior, forward.
Jose Valdez, Cascade, senior, midfielder.
Will Piers, Cascade, junior, midfielder.
Jonathan Ramirez, Chelan, sophomore, midfielder.
Jose Gonzalez, Okanogan, senior, midfielder.
Eric Rosario, Cascade, junior, defender.
Jose Lima, Cashmere, senior, defender.
Oscar Orozco, Cashmere, sophomore, defender.
Salvador Villanueva, Chelan, senior, defender.
Julian Hernandez, Okanogan, junior, goalie.
Honorable mention
Reilly Davis, Omak, junior, forward.
Josef Avena, Omak, junior, midfielder.
Patrick Ramey, Omak, senior, defender.
Luis Mendez, Chelan, sophomore, defender.
Caribou Trail League Soccer
(Final)
Cascade 8 0 14 2 1
Cashmere 6 2 15 3 0
Chelan 4 4 8 11 0
Okanogan 2 6 6 9 0
Omak 0 8 1 11 1
