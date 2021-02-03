TONASKET – Ryan Anderson and Matt Deebach emerged as leaders in shooting Jan. 24 at the Tonasket Gun Club.
The event marked the fourth week of the eight-week of the 103rd Spokesman-Review Inland Empire Telegraphic Shoot. The event runs for eight weeks.
Anderson had high school in the 16-yard competition. Deebach had the high mark for handicap.
In the fifth week shoot, on Jan. 31, Rick Lind had high score in 16-yard shooting, while Aaron Baldwin and Lyle Sattler tied in handicap.
Jan. 24
16-yard – Ryan Anderson, 25; Robert McDaniel, 24; Andy Gasho, 23; Josh McDaniel, Don Fisher, Noah Olmstead, Matt Deebach and Jerry Anderson, 22; Jordan Montanye and Blake Rise, 21; Ken Chapman, Aaron Baldwin and Rick Lind, 20; Lyle Sattler, Deven Sprague and Paul Schwilke, 19; Chuck Gavin and Vern Cole, 18; Tom Deebach, 16; Krissy Call, Jessi Hatch, Lloyd Caton Jr. and Randy Bresztyenszky, 15; Jeff McMillan and Case Denison, 13.
Handicap – Matt Deebach, 24; Jerry Asmussen and Noah Olmstead, 23; Aaron Baldwin and Rick Lind, 22; Lyle Sattler, Deven Sprague, Josh McDaniel and Don Fisher, 21; Lloyd Caton Jr and Jordan Montanye, 20; Chub (no last name provided), 18; Ryan Anderson, 15; Tom Deebach, 12.
Jan. 31
16-yard – Rick Lind, 24; Aaron Baldwin and Jerry Asmussen, 23; Robert McDaniel, Andy Gasho, Deven Sprague, Matt Deebach and Lloyd Caton Jr., 22; Don Fisher and Jordan Montanye, 21; Lyle Sattler and Randy Cline, 20; Paul Schwilke, 18; Josh McDaniel, Chuck Gavin and Tom Deebach, 17; Vern Cole, Ken Chapman and Dane Stalder, 16; Randy Bresztyenszky and James Gasho, 15; Jessi Hatch, 8.
Handicap – Aaron Baldwin and Lyle Sattler, 23; Jordan Montanye, Josh McDaniel and Jerry Asmussen, 22; Deven Sprague and Rick Lind, 21; Matt Deebach, Lloyd Caton Jr. and Randy Cline, 20; Dane Stalder, 18; Tom Deebach, 16, and Jessi Hatch, 13.
