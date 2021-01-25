OLYMPIA – The state Department of Fish and Wildlife’s new fish-, wildlife- and natural resource-themed lessons plan program for elementary, middle school and high school students launched its first live event last week.
Wild Washington lessons were developed for teachers, home school parents, youth groups and informal learning experiences. The first lesson, on Jan. 22, was about beavers coexisting with landowners.
“Getting kids connected to nature is key to protecting the future health of our waterways, landscapes, fish and wildlife,” said department Director Kelly Susewind. “The Wild Washington lessons are a way for us to help caregivers, community partners and schools bring natural science – which exists right on the other side of every window – into the lives of today’s youth in relevant, tangible and exciting ways.”
Themed around the state’s diverse flora and fauna, Wild Washington lessons and are designed to equip students with the knowledge, social and emotional skills needed to think critically, and solve problems around natural resource issues. Activities encourage students to explore various points of view and collaborate with others to find ways to address real-world challenges, said the department.
Wild Washington lessons are interdisciplinary and align with state and national environmental and sustainability learning standards. Lessons have modifications embedded for distance learning, but have also been developed for use in the classroom.
The program includes 14 lessons, with a new lesson released on the department’s website each Friday through June 11. Lessons are available for three student grade levels – three to five, six to eight and nine to 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.