OLYMPIA – The Washington State Parks boating program encourages boaters and paddlers to prepare for the upcoming season by taking a safety education course.
Developed by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators and produced under a grant administered by the U.S. Coast Guard, the annual “Spring Aboard” campaign, which runs from March 21-27, provides information on how to enroll in a boating safety education course.
In Washington, boaters who operate a vessel with a 15-horsepower engine, or greater, must be certified and carry a boater education card to prove they passed an accredited boating safety education course, said the agency.
Last year, 24 recreational boating fatalities occurred in Washington. Only one involved an operator who had formal boater safety education. Paddling accounted for 13 of the 24 fatalities.
“With the rise in fatal accidents among paddlers, marine law enforcement from around the state strongly encourages all boaters to take a safety course,” said Matt Stowers, Washington State Parks marine law enforcement coordinator. “When people take a boating safety course, they learn a variety of skills that can make them better boaters and help keep our waters safer.”
Boaters can take an instructor-led, virtual classroom course, do online self study, or do home study and an equivalency exam. The latter is recommended for boaters who already have a lot of boating experience.
After completing and passing a state-approved boating safety course or equivalency exam, students must apply for a boater education card with their proof of certification. Many online course providers will complete the step and charge a third-party fee.
