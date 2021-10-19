OLYMPIA – The state Department of Fish and Wildlife is looking for applicants to serve on the Fishing Guide Advisory Group.
The group advises the department on broad fisheries and conservation issues and specific projects such as guide logbook reporting.
Committee members serve two-year terms and participate in up to four meetings annually, currently being held virtually. Nominees should have a demonstrated commitment to respectful, productive dialogue and an ability to work with those who have differing perspectives.
Applications are due by 5 p.m. Nov. 5. Interested individuals can apply by sending information to Raquel Crosier at raquel.crosier@dfw.wa.gov.
Information should include the candidate’s name, address, telephone number and email address; relevant experience and reasons for wanting to serve as a committee member, and any constituent groups represented or affiliated stakeholder groups.
