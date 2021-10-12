RENTON – Athletes from Okanogan, Pateros and Tonasket have been named athletes of the week by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association.
Mylie Leitz-Rawson, an Okanogan senior, scored seven goals and had three assists in the Bulldogs’ three-game stretch of victories over Lake Roosevelt, Tonasket and Northwest Christian. In that three-game stretch, Okanogan had 20 goals overall.
She was named a week 4 winner by WIAA.
Giselle Ceniceros, a Pateros High School freshman, was named a week 3 winner. She scored two goals to help earn her team its first league win in school history.
The Nannies beat Manson, 2-0, on Sept. 21.
Pateros began its girls’ soccer program in fall 2018.
Tonasket quarterback Tyler Duchow, a junior, threw for 269 yards, three touchdowns and rushed for one touchdown in his team’s 29-0 win over Manson on Sept. 17.
He was named a week 2 winner.
On defense, he had two solo tackles and two assists from his cornerback position.
Each week, the WIAA and Gesa Credit Union recognize WIAA student athletes for outstanding performances and impactful contributions in their communities. Nominations are open to athletic administrators, coaches, fans and members of the media, with a weekly deadline of 8 a.m. each Tuesday.
