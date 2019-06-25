Williams, Taylor, Kentner among 76 to compete
YAKIMA – Ben Williams of Tonasket, Joe Taylor of Brewster and Dalton Kentner of Almira/Coulee-Hartline played in Senior All State baseball games June 8-9 at Parker Faller Field.
Williams and Taylor were among the few 2B players earning invitations to play while Kentner, listed as 2B, was probably the only 1B player to compete among 76 of the state’s best seniors.
Four teams played semifinals on Saturday and final game Sunday.
Taylor, who competed for Team Rainier, is a three-time Central Washington 2B League most valuable player. Taylor, who can play shortstop, third base and pitch, is headed to Yakima Valley Community College.
Williams, who competed for Team St. Helens, is heading to Central Washington University. A two-time league first teamer, he plays shortstop and pitches.
Kentner, who played on Team Adams, is heading to Big Bend Community College. A league MVP, Kentner can play shortstop, outfield and pitch.
Also competing was Colt Corrigan from 1A Chelan on Team Baker. An outfielder, he is heading to Whitworth.
In semifinal games Saturday, Team Adams edged Team Baker, 10-9, and Team Rainier topped Team St. Helens, 7-5.
Kentner pitched four innings for Team Adams, striking out three, walking two and giving up one earned run.
Team Adams won the championship game, 5-1, over Team Rainier on Sunday.
In the consolation final, Team St. Helens blasted Team Baker, 9-5.
Riverdogs are 8-3-3
PULLMAN – The Columbia Basin Senior Riverdogs improved are 8-3-3 in games this spring in games at Bailey-Brayton Field in Pullman, plus Colfax, Moses Lake and Ephrata.
The team includes Chase Fingar of Okanogan, Joe Taylor of Brewster and Dalton Kentner of Almira/Coulee-Hartline.
Games:
June 23: Idaho Cubs 6, Riverdogs 3
Idaho led 2-1 after one inning before breaking the game open with four runs in the top of the fifth at Pullman.
Stats: Taylor HBP.
June 22: Riverdogs 8, Washington Wave 0
Kentner and Taylor each tripled for the Riverdogs, who put the game away with three runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth at Pullman.
Stats: Dalton 2-3, 2R, SB, 3B; Taylor 1-3, R, RBI, 3B.
June 21: Riverdogs 6, Seattle Tides 3
Taylor pitched the sixth inning, striking out one, walking one and giving up one hit and not runs at Colfax.
Kentner was 1-3, RBI, SB.
June 21: Riverdogs 6, Rock Creek 6
The Riverdogs outhit Rock Creek, 15-10, before the game ended in a deadlock after nine innings at Colfax.
Stats: Kentner 3-4, RBI, 2B, HBP; Taylor 2-4, 2R.
Dalton pitched first six innings, threw 89 pitches and struck out five, walked four and yielded seven hits and three earned runs.
June 20: Riverdogs 11, Palouse Patriots 6
The Riverdogs chiseled away at a 2-0 early deficit to take a 4-2 lead after four innings at Pullman.
Three runs in the top of the seventh sealed the win.
Stats: Kentner 3-3, 3R, 3RBI, BB, 3B; Taylor 1-3, R, BB, 2SB.
Taylor closed, getting the final four outs while striking out two and giving up two hits and no runs.
June 16: Riverdogs 6, Apple Valley Packers 0
Taylor went 1-3 with an RBI and triple at Ephrata.
For the Packers, Kade Kelpman of Brewster pitched six innings, striking out seven, walking six and giving up no earned runs on four hits. He also walked in the game.
Hunter Rubert of Okanogan was 1-3 with a walk.
June 15: Kennewick Outlaws 10, Riverdogs 5
Kentner scored a run and Taylor walked in the loss at Ephrata.
June 15: Riverdogs 8, Lakeside Recovery 0
June 14: Riverdogs 2, Mount Spokane Wild 0
Kenter walked and Taylor walked and scored a run in the game at Ephrata.
June 9: Riverdogs 15, Diamond Jaxx 18U 2
Fingar scored a run for the Riverdogs in a game at Ephrata.
June 8: Federal Way 9, Riverdogs 9
Fingar scored a run, walked and was hit twice by the pitcher in game at Ephrata.
June 8: RSP 4, Riverdogs 3
Fingar went 1-3 with an RBI and stolen base in an eight inning game at Ephrata.
June 7: Riverdogs 8, Spokane Crew 6
Fingar was 2-3 with an RBI and scored twice in a game at Moses Lake.
June 7: Spokane Crew 1, Riverdogs 1
Taylor pitched the eighth and ninth innings of the season-opening game that ended in a tie after 10 innings.
Taylor struck out four and did not walk anyone or give up a hit. He also walked in the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.