OROVILLE – When Oroville High School golf coach Bruce Perisho sees snow on the Oroville Golf Course, unlike other area coaches, he can steer his players inside to putting and chipping areas.
“Our practice has not been hampered too much by the weather,” said Perisho, who also is the manager at the Oroville Golf Course. “We have an indoor hitting range at the clubhouse as well as putting and chipping areas for them to practice these skills until we can get outside.
“I expect the course to be open by the start of this next week (March 18),” said Perisho, who is taking over the program this season. “We will be hosting a match on March 21 here.”
The Hornets return state qualifier Jaxon Rise, along with three other boys and four girls (enough for a team score).
Other than Rise, the rest of the golfers are beginners, said the coach.
Not making the cut of 85 after the first round of 2B boys state last year were Darin Whiteman (87) of Lake Roosevelt and Rise (89) of Oroville.
The Lake Roosevelt golf team includes three seniors (Levi Shanklin-Bob, Darin Whiteman and Derek Whiteman), a sophomore (Daxton Whiteman) and a freshman (Joey Tynan), said coach Steve Files.
“Daxton and Derek are brothers, Darin is their cousin,” said Files, who said everyone, but Tynan, returns with experience.
Darin Whiteman leads the way as a two-time state qualifier.
“He’s very dedicated to the sport,” said Files. “He will gladly put the time and effort into his practice and preparation in order to be successful. Darin hits it a mile, but he also is adept around the greens.
“Derek Whiteman has been an alternate at state and is a sneaky good player. He has a very well-rounded game and he rarely gets flustered or down on himself.”
The Raiders, like most of the area’s teams, are waiting for snow to melt so they can hit a course.
“We don’t have any indoor facilities for golf, unfortunately,” Rise said.
Once practicing outside, the coach said, “We try and keep it fun yet competitive.”
Goals include making steady improvement and to peak at the end of the season.
To achieve those goals, Files said golfers need to “stay positive and visualize the next shot. Don’t dwell on mistakes or bad breaks.
“Hard work, a positive outlook, and belief in yourself will help you reach your goals in life.”
Norwill to lead Dawgs
OKANOGAN - On the 1A level, William Norwill III of Okanogan will be seeking his fourth year at the state tournament.
Norwill finished tied for 27th last year with an 18-hole total of 168.
His primary competitor probably will be sophomore Miles Grossberg of Chelan, who finished state last year at 170.
Chelan should be favored to win the Caribou Trail League team title as the Goats also return junior Seth Hannu, who missed state’s first day cut off 88 with a 91.
Others in the CTL with state experience include sophomore Isaac Cortes of Cascade with a 98 and junior Jackson Whitley of Okanogan (second-team all-league last season) with a 116.
Also competing for Okanogan, which was hitting plastic balls off artificial tees in the Virginia Grainger gym earlier this season, are Dallin Evans, Richie Myers, Ryley Moore, Gavin Reed, Jacob Stanley, Logan Clark, Bo Silverthorn and Weston Wood.
“Weather had been really bad,” said Okanogan coach Mike Carlquist. “We have been in the VG gym for two and a half weeks. We are hoping next week to get outside.”
Omak’s team includes five golfers led by the return of Destyn Markel, who competed in the District 6 state qualifier last season.
Others for the Pioneers include James Rodriguez, Brady Tonasket, Kayden Romero and Alberto Moomaw.
On the girls’ side, Kylien Vance, who worked out with Okanogan earlier this season, returns after finishing seventh in district last season.
The state qualifier will be May 14 at the Chelan Golf Course.
State is May 21-22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.