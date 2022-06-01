YAKIMA — More than a dozen competitors from five Okanogan County schools competed May 27-28 at the state 1B/2B/1A tennis tournament at the Yakima Tennis Club.
Pateros sent two girls’ doubles teams — Naili Hernandez and Alyssa Lopez along with Angie and Melanie Gonzalez — and a girls’ singles athlete, Caroline Zoretic. All bowed out of the tournament before having a chance at a podium finish.
Omak (Marisa Grillo), Tonasket (Skylar Hardesty) and Liberty Bell (Haizea Alvarez-Murua) each sent a girl for singles play. Hardesty was the only one to finish on the podium, ending her tournament in fourth.
On the boys’ side, Omak sent Jonathan Kirk as the only singles competitor for boys out of local schools. Omak also sent the doubles team of Beau Sackman and Jonathan Stenberg, who finished sixth.
Tonasket’s Connor Hardesty and Alex Owsley finished fourth.
Oroville also sent a doubles team for boys, Jasper Burnell and Noah Hildebrand.
Among local schools, Tonasket scored 8 team points on both the girls and boys’ side of the tournament for seventh and eighth places for the girls and boys’ teams, respectively.
Boys 1B/2B/1A singles
Round 1 — Pelayo Montes Zalba, St. George’s, over Jonathan Kirk, Omak, 6-3, 6-2.
Cons. 1 — Jonathan Kirk, Omak, over Max Urrutia, Wahluke, 6-4, 6-0.
Cons. 2 — Ezra Beus, Kiona-Benton, over Jonathan Kirk, Omak, 4-6, 6-1, 7-5.
Boys 1B/2B/1A doubles
Round 1 — Connor Hardesty and Alex Owsley, Tonasket, over Jasper Bard and Blue Knutson, Cascade (Leavenworth), 6-3, 6-3. Beau Sackman and Jonathan Stenberg, Omak, over Kaleb Zetterberg and Trenton Marzano, Cascade Christian, 6-0, 6-3. Jasper Burnell and Noah Hildebrand, Oroville, over Ethan Wu and Tariq Ravasia, Saint George’s, 5-7, 6-4, 7-5.
Round 2 — Declan Vail and Avery Vail, Overlake, over Hardesty and Owsley, Tonasket, 6-4, 6-4. Sackman and Stenberg, Omak, over AJ Cardenas and Adam Asher, Granger, 7-6, 6-2. Cal Jones and Quinn Chow, The Bush School, over Burnell and Hildebrand, Oroville, 6-0, 6-0.
Quarterfinals — Jones and Chow, The Bush School, over Sackman and Stenberg, Omak, 6-0, 6-0.
4th/7th Cons. 1 — Hardesty and Owsley, Tonasket, over Ty Shamion and Sam Hanson, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls), 6-1, 6-1. Cardenas and Asher, Granger, over Burnell and Hildebrand, Oroville, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.
4th/7th Cons. — Connor Hardesty and Alex Owsley, Tonasket, over AJ Cardenas and Adam Asher, Granger, 6-0, 6-1.
3rd/6th Cons. — Nick Jung and Mitchell Holman, Cascade Christian, over Beau Sackman and Jonathan Stenberg, Omak, 6-2, 6-1.
Girls 1B/2B singles
Round 1 — Skylar Hardesty, Tonasket, over Jimena Gutierrez, White Swan, 6-2, 6-0. Avi Sahota, Jenkins (Chewelah), over Haizea Alvarez-Murua, Liberty Bell, 6-2, 6-2. Lucia Martinez-Leal, Highland, over Caroline Zoretic, Pateros, 6-0, 6-0.
Quarterfinals — Avi Sahota, Chewelah, over Skylar Hardesty, Tonasket, 6-2, 6-1.
Cons. Round 1 — Haizea Alvarez-Murua, Liberty Bell, over Jimena Gutierrez, White Swan, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. Samia Rudd, Stevenson, over Caroline Zoretic, Pateros, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.
Cons. Round 2 — Mia Tombari, St. George’s, over Haizea Alvarez-Murua, Liberty Bell, 7-5, 6-0. Skylar Hardesty, Tonasket, over Samia Rudd, Stevenson, 6-3, 6-0.
3rd/4th — Mia Tombari, St. George’s, over Skylar Hardesty, Tonasket, 6-3, 6-4.
Girls 1B/2B doubles
Round 1 — Natalie George and Ariel Brashler, Chewelah, over Naili Hernandez and Alyssa Lopez, Pateros, 6-0, 6-3. Taylor Beam and Gwen Gilliam, Goldendale, over Angie Gonzalez and Melanie Gonzalez, Pateros, 6-0, 6-0.
Cons. Round 1 — Josephine Thompson and Kayden Koth, Manson, over Naili Hernandez and Alyssa Lopez, Pateros, no score listed. Amy Anderson and Alexis Melcher, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, over Angie Gonzalez and Melanie Gonzalez, Pateros, 6-2, 6-4.
Girls 1A singles
Round 1 — Liza Hamel, Forest Ridge, over Marisa Grillo, Omak, 6-0, 6-0.
Final placements
Boys 1B/2B/1A doubles —– 4, Connor Hardesty and Alex Owsley, Tonasket. 6, Beau Sackman and Jonathan Stenberg, Omak.
Girls 1B/2B singles — 4, Skylar Hardesty, Tonasket.
Team scores
Girls 1B/2B — 1, Chewelah, 18. 2, Stevenson, 13. 3, Highland, 11. 4, Granger, 10. T5, Goldendale, St. George’s, 9. 7, Tonasket, 8. T8, Liberty Bell, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, Manson, 2.
Boys 1B/2B/1A — T1, Cascade Christian, Nine Mile Falls, 13. T3, Seattle Academy, The Bush School, 11. T5, Eastside Prep, Overlake, 10. 7, Annie Wright, 9. T8, Omak, Tonasket, 8. T10, Quincy, Wahluke, 7. T15, Oroville, 2.
