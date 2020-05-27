REPUBLIC – Trails, roads and undeveloped areas of the Colville National Forest are open, but established campsites are not.
“We are working to provide access to campgrounds and restore some services in the coming weeks,” said forest officials. “Our staff is determining what level of service, if any, we can safely provide.”
Access to lakes, dispersed camping and hiking also is available across the forest.
Updates are available on the forest’s Facebook page.
