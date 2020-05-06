OKANOGAN - Stay-at-home exercise assistance is available for free from several local sources.
Okanogan Middle-High School physical education teacher Jordan Lesamiz offers a daily workout for students, but it can be seen by anyone and accessed through the district’s Facebook page or website, www.oksd.wednet.edu, and clicking on the “staff webpages” link.
In addition, physical education para-educator Lee Morrison posted a workout video on the district Facebook page.
In Tonasket, Lee Frank’s Mercantile is offering a run club.
Kits can be obtained for free from the store, 324 N. Whitcomb Ave. Curbside delivery is available.
People can post photos on the Tonasket School District’s Facebook page of children and families having fun with the activity. Lee Frank’s should be tagged and the hashtags #tigersrun and #lfmrunclub used.
Two-time Olympian Sadie Maubet Bjornsen, a cross country skier formerly of the Methow Valley, offers “Sweat it out with Sadie” on SKhoopusa Facebook and Instagram.
She recommends people have on hand a yoga mat and shoes, a heavy item from a favorite activity (textbook, ski boot, gallon of milk, small child, etc.) and a favorite guilty pleasure snack on a plate.
More information is available on her Facebook page or by searching #skiletics #sweatwithsadie #skhoopskirts or #quarantinetraining.
She also offers a physical education class through The Alaska Club on Facebook live.
“The summer Olympics may be postponed, but the Olympic spirit is still high,” she wrote. “We will focus on skills and drills from all the summer Olympic sports so that we can continue to follow our favorite stars until #tokyo2021 - join me for some physical education ‘at home’ style.”
