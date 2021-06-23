OKANOGAN – Several recent Okanogan County graduates plan to continue athletic competition in college.
Okanogan leads the pack with three seniors planning college athletic careers.
Lexi LaDoux earned a cross country and track scholarship to Montana Technological University in Butte. Jenna Radke plans to play softball at Whitworth University in Spokane and Renea Taylor will compete in track and field at Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D.
Omak has two 2021 graduates moving on the intercollegiate competition.
Kacie Vejraska will play soccer for Central Wyoming College, Riverton, and Adam Hendrick will play football at George Fox University in Newberg, Ore.
Tonasket’s Colin Silverthorn has signed a letter of intent to wrestle at Montana State University, Bozeman.
All local districts’ athletic directors were contacted; some said their schools did not have any athletes anticipating college play. Others did not respond by deadline.
