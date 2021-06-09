CONCONULLY – All-terrain vehicles will roll into and around Conconully this weekend for the annual Conconully ATV/UTV Jamboree.
The event runs June 10-13. A registration fee will be charged.
Registration includes one entry each to the bucket run, scavenger hunt and obstacle course, a map, guided or unguided trail riding, safety classes, demonstrations and, for those who registered by June 1, a T-shirt, according to the Conconully Chamber of Commerce.
T-shirts are available to purchase on a first-come, first-served basis for those who did not register by June 1.
Registration runs from 4-6 p.m. June 10 at Conconully Community Hall, 219 N. Main St., and 8-10 a.m. June 11.
On Saturday, guided rides leave at 10:30 a.m. Vendors will be open Friday afternoon, and a bucket run starts at 9 a.m. Participants will collect envelopes from buckets along a pre-mapped route, said organizers.
Envelopes contain playing cards; participants with the best poker hands will receive prizes, said organizers. Envelopes must be turned in, unopened, by 5 p.m.
A show-and-shine is at 7 p.m.
Saturday brings a scavenger hunt, swap meet and vendors, all of which start at 9 a.m.
The hunt calls for riders to visit listed points of interest and collect specific items. Points will be awarded to each site; prizes will be given. Items must be turned in by 5 p.m.
Vendors and the swap meet are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Guided rides leave at 10 a.m.
An obstacle course will be open from 5-7 p.m. in the community hall parking lot. A live band will play from 7-11 p.m.
Riders will be on their own Sunday.
