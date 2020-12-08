TWISP – An auction to benefit Methow Valley Nordic Team runs through Monday, Dec. 14.
The online event features more than 150 items, including goods, services and experiences from the Methow Valley and around the Northwest.
Among the items are skis, wax, a post-pandemic ride with a trail groomer, motel stays, lessons, ski accessories, artwork, local honey, ice cream, veterinary exam for a cat or dog, a ton of hay, jewelry, clothing, one-hour scenic flights over the Methow Valley and Seattle, pie and cake event, utility shelving, various gift sets and gift certificates, window cleaning, photo session, guided fly fishing and mountain bike trips, oil change, pack rat removal and more.
Information on bidding is on the Methow Valley Nordic Ski Education Foundation Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.