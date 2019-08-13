Pacific Northwest team is 2-1 in series
BISMARCK, N.D. – The 15U Columbia Basin Riverdogs baseball team is getting a lot of playing time at the 13-15 Babe Ruth World Series, starting with an Aug. 8 game.
The Riverdogs improved to 2-1 in the series after taking two days and nine innings to dispatch China, 13-12, on Monday, Aug. 12.
Both teams hammered starting pitchers in the first inning of the game that started Sunday, Aug. 11.
China led 9-8 after the first inning before scoring was limited after that.
China scored one in the fourth and the Dogs tied the game in the top of the seventh with two runs.
The game was postponed in the bottom of the eighth until Monday.
When play resumed Monday, the Dogs kept China from scoring in the bottom of the eighth.
In the top of the ninth with two outs, the Riverdogs used a single to score two runs.
They tacked on one more insurance run, which proved pivotal as China fought back to score two runs in the bottom of the ninth.
Cooper Correia of Almira/Coulee-Hartline went 1-4 with two runs, three RBI, a triple and a walk.
Tyson Nicholson of Lake Roosevelt was the second pitcher used in the first inning, giving up three earned runs on two walks.
The Pacific Northwest team finished with 12 hits and four errors to China's nine hits and six errors.
Dogs 8, Bismarck 5 13I
The Riverdogs opened the tournament Aug. 8 with an 8-5 win in 13 innings over host Bismarck.
Correia went 1-5 with two RBI and was hit by a pitch.
Nicholson walked.
The Dogs went up 3-1 after the first inning before falling behind 5-3 after four innings.
The Pacific Northwest team tied the game after scoring a run in the sixth and another in the seventh.
A walk in the top of the 13th pushed across what would prove to be the winning run.
Both teams finished with 10 hits.
Bismarck committed two errors to one by the Riverdogs.
Southwest 12, Riverdogs 8
The Riverdogs could not overcome poor fourth and fifth innings, where the team gave up eight runs in falling to Southwest 12-8 on Aug. 9.
The Pacific Northwest team led 5-4 after three innings before giving up two big innings.
The Dogs got back three runs in the sixth but could not get any closer.
Southwest finished with 13 hits and three errors to the Pacific Northwest's 10 hits and five errors.
Correia went 1-4.
Nicholson went 1-1 with a run, two RBI and a double.
He opened the game pitching the first two and two-thirds innings, giving up three earned runs while striking out two, walking four and yielding six hits.
