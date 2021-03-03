(UPDATE) - This year's Backyard Brawl has been canceled.
"The Backyard Brawl is always a highly anticipated event each year," a statement from Okanogan School District said. "We regret to inform the public that this year’s varsity football game on Friday, March 5, and the junior varsity game on Monday, March 8, will not be played due to safety concerns related to COVID-19."
No additional details were provided.
(Original story) -
OKANOGAN – The annual Backyard Brawl football game between Omak and Okanogan is planned for Friday, March 5, but it might not be the usual high-energy affair since fans won’t be allowed through the gates.
The Okanogan School District, which will host the game, announced two weeks ago that no spectators will be permitted to attend high school or middle school athletic events through March 7 because of COVID-19 restrictions.
A live stream of the game will be available. Details will be at okanoganathletics.com and the district’s Facebook page.
The rivalry game normally is played in late October or early November. Because of COVID-19, the football season statewide was put off. Play began last week.
Under state rules, attendance at events – when allowed - is capped at 200, including players, coaches, officials and other game personnel. Beyond those participating in the game, each district decides who can attend or if fans can attend. No visiting team supporters are allowed.
Omak and Okanogan high schools’ football teams have been playing since 1911, with a few miss games along the way because of illness, World War I and changes in league membership.
The teams met three times in 1911. Omak won 12-2 and 32-0, while Okanogan won 2-0 in that first season of the rivalry.
There was an invitation by Okanogan to play Omak in a town-team competition in 1908, but there were not enough players in Omak. Oroville sent down players for the Thanksgiving game.
A few interruptions in the adjacent town rivalry came during the first few decades, with no games in 1912 or 1918. A combination of World War I and sickness nixed the 1918 game.
No information could be found for a game in 1916. There were no games in 1921 and 1922.
The teams played at least once every year from 1923 to 1996.
Omak holds the edge in the rivalry with 73 wins to Okanogan’s 67. There have been eight ties.
Neither team has ever won more than seven straight years, although there was a longer game stretch in 1947-52 when Omak won nine games, thanks to two-games-per-year schedules in some years.
Okanogan won seven straight years from 2011-2017, and six straight times from 1968-70, when the teams played twice each year. Omak won six straight times in 1965-67 and nine straight in 1947 to 1952, again with multiple games per year.
There have been two overtime games, a single overtime game in 1990 with Okanogan prevailing 24-28 and a triple overtime matchup in 2006, the first year the game was dubbed the Backyard Brawl, when Okanogan won 20-17.
The rivalry has seen plenty of upsets, with the most recent possibly being in 2000. That’s when Okanogan beat Omak, 34-14. Both teams were ranked in state but with Okanogan in the 1A ranks while Omak was in 2A.
Okanogan lost its only game of the year to Royal in the state quarterfinals after being ranked No. 1 in the final Associated Press 1A poll. Omak, ranked seventh in the final 2A poll with two losses, edged Othello in double overtime in the state semifinals before winning the 2000 state 2A championship.
When Omak played in 2A in 1997 and 1998, there were no games. The teams played again in 1999 and 2000, with Okanogan winning both games.
The teams did not meet from 2003-2005.
The longstanding wheelbarrow ride tradition began decades ago with the losing team’s mayor giving the winning team’s mayor a wheelbarrow ride the length of the field.
The format was changed later to involve the high school principals instead of the mayors, who at the time were aging and not suited to the possibility of pushing a loaded wheelbarrow that far.
Retired Chronicle Sports Editor Al Camp contributed to this report.
