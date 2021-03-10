OKANOGAN – COVID-19 beat the Backyard Brawl, with a positive case associated with the Omak High School football team scuttling the March 5 rivalry game with Okanogan.
Officials from the two schools announced the game’s cancellation March 4.
“It’s so disappointing,” said Omak Superintendent Michael Porter.
A person associated with the Omak team tested positive for COVID-19 during the days before the game and the district’s human relations director, following recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recommended a five-day quarantine for several people who’d been close to the ill person, Porter said.
All tested negative, but he and Okanogan Superintendent Ashley Goetz decided “to go the extra mile” and cancel the game and a junior varsity game planned for March 8.
“I feel terrible for all the kids,” said Okanogan Athletic Director Kevin Daling. “Both teams have put in countless hours preparing for any type of season and to have our first game, especially Okanogan and Omak, have to be canceled is really disheartening. The game will not be rescheduled.”
“The Omak-Okanogan high school football game is always a highly anticipated event each year,” said Omak Athletic Director Joe LaGrou.
He said his district continues to work closely with Okanogan County Public Health “to maintain the health and safety of our students as our No. 1 priority.”
“The schools are simply following CDC, Department of Health, regional and WIAA guidelines for COVID,” said Lauri Jones, community health director with the county health district. “They came to this decision between both superintendents.”
WIAA – the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association – has set guidelines for sports competition and works with the state Department of Health and governor’s office on protocols, which include masking, screening and distancing requirements, and limits on game attendance.
A seven-week season was set, with teams competing regionally. Okanogan County is in a region with Chelan, Douglas and Grant counties.
“We do want people to know the Brawl is important,” Porter said, but added that the districts didn’t want to risk any more infections.
“Game cancellations are going to be a reality this year, but that’s the way it goes,” said Daling. “I would encourage everyone to wear masks and practice social distancing in an effort to get the kids as many contests as possible. We are excited to travel to Wahluke and take on the Warriors this Saturday.”
